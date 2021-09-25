CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
McLean County natives make acting debut in Netflix Christmas movie

By Olivia Jacobs
Pantagraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORMAL — McLean County natives Justin Deavers and Mike Kauffman have roles in the "Christmas in Miami" Netflix movie to be released around Christmas of this year. Deavers was born and raised in Normal and Kauffman has lived in Danvers all of his life. Deavers moved to Florida in 2018 to pursue acting and happened to land a role in the upcoming Netflix film. After Deavers told Kauffman the news, his friend ended up going with him to Miami, where he was given a role in the same film.

