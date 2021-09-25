CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leipzig comes through for Marsch with 6-0 rout of Hertha

 8 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — Leipzig has routed Hertha Berlin 6-0 in the Bundesliga to ease the pressure on American coach Jesse Marsch. Marsch had been asking for time after his team lost three of its opening five league games of the season. The 18-year-old Florian Wirtz’ second-half strike was enough for Bayer Leverkusen to beat Mainz 1-0. Borussia Dortmund is playing at Borussia Mönchengladbach later Saturday with visiting coach Marco Rose in for a hostile reception after his switch between the teams.

RB Leipzig 3-0 VFL Bochum: Substitues save Leipzig from a humiliating draw

RB Leipzig saved themselves from a disappointing result as they defeated VFL Bochum 3-0 at Red Bull Area. Jesse Marsch decided to make two changes to the team that annihilated Hertha Berlin last weekend. Mohammed Simakan came into the defence replacing Willi Orban, while Tyler Adams replaced Nordi Mukiele in midfield.
RB Leipzig 3-0 VfL Bochum : Player Ratings as clinical Leipzig scored quick 3 goals to edge out VfL Bochum in their Bundesliga encounter

VfL Bochum showed excellent courage and patience in their 1st half to restrict Leipzig from scoring. But the tactical move from Jesse Marsch to bring Andre Silva proved impactful as he started the goal scoring and then in quick succession Nkunku netted twice to give a 3-0 lead to his team at their home.In the end, Leipzig registered a comfortable 3-0 victory and moved to 7th position in the competition.
SOCCER

