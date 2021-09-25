Tatis' homer lifts Padres over Braves 6-5 in suspended game

SAN DIEGO — After eight innings of back-and-forth, San Diego blasts versus Giants’ sacrifice flies, the Giants had the Padres right where they wanted them. They had two on in the ninth, and Mr. Ninth Inning, the Knight of the Ninth, LaMonte Wade Jr. up. And Wade, as he does so often, delivered, with two strikes, knocking a single to left-center that sent Brandon Belt home, barreling into catcher Austin Nola, who lost the ball trying to tag Belt. That gave San Francisco a 6-5 victory, with Tyler Rogers earning the save, even defensively, covering first to complete a tricky 3-6-1 double-play on a grounder by Manny Machado that ended the game.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO