PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Department of Public Health is urging the School District of Philadelphia to drastically ramp up covid testing of unvaccinated students. The city’s acting health commissioner made the announcement in her weekly briefing on COVID in the city. Dr. Cheryl Bettigole said testing unvaccinated students is in keeping with CDC recommendations but did not go so far as to mandate it.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO