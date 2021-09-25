Snow Lilly, Milwaukee County Zoo polar bear, dies at 36
MILWAUKEE (AP) — North America’s oldest polar bear living in human care at the Milwaukee County Zoo has died, zoo officials said Saturday. The Journal Sentinel reports 36-year-old Snow Lilly was euthanized Friday due to her declining health and subsequent quality of life concerns. According to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the median life expectancy for polar bears in human care is about 23 years.www.middletownpress.com
