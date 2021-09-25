CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
76ers' Matisse Thybulle on Ben Simmons Narrative: 'He Was Thrown Under the Bus'

By Tim Daniels, @TimDanielsBR
Bleacher Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle came to the defense of teammate Ben Simmons for how the Sixers' run in the 2021 NBA playoffs came to an end against the Atlanta Hawks in June. Simmons, who scored just 19 points over the second-round series' final three contests, came under fire after...

bleacherreport.com

