76ers' Matisse Thybulle on Ben Simmons Narrative: 'He Was Thrown Under the Bus'

Simmons won't report to the start of training camp -- Sept. 27 -- and intends to never play another game for the franchise, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Wojnarowski's report states that Simmons hasn't spoken to the Sixers since late August when he communicated his desire to be traded. Philly is still holding out hope that the 2016 No. 1 overall pick will join the team for training camp, but that scenario seems unlikely at this point. Wojnarowski also reported that Simmons is aware of the possible fines and suspensions -- including withholding his salary -- that Philly can place on him, but he appears willing to stand his ground and force his way to a new team. The Sixers have struggled to find a trade partner for the 25-year-old as Sixers GM Daryl Morey is demanding a king's ransom for the 6-foot-11 point guard. Simmons' fantasy value is difficult to gauge with his current situation, but he should likely be avoided in all formats until there is a resolution to his current set of circumstances.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO