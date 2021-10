Volvo has been having a great year and is making big strides to electrify its lineup, with the XC40 Recharge leading the charge. The company, which has always been seen as a trend-setter in the world of car safety, is now quickly becoming a leader in the EV industry, but there is one area where this Swedish manufacturer has never been seen as a key player: the world of fashion. We know that brands such as Ferrari have often dabbled in clothing and clothing accessories, but Volvo has not struck us as the type of company to branch out into fashion. Until now. Inspired by the very same electric car that is bringing it such great sales success, Volvo has now teamed up with Casca to launch a pair of eco-friendly sneakers, and they look pretty darn cool.

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO