With no “normal” flagship scheduled for the rest of the year, Samsung fans might be looking forward to next year’s Galaxy S22 for their next upgrade. Samsung has traditionally been offering three Galaxy S models every year, and next year won’t be so different. What might be different, however, is how Samsung will spin the Galaxy S22 because, as far as recent leaks go, it seems to be taking one step forward and a few steps back, putting the line at risk for another disappointing year.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO