Singer Kelly Price Is Reportedly Safe And Recovering Despite Missing Person’s Report

By Keka Araújo
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 8 days ago
“Friend of Mine” singer Kelly Price is reportedly safe and recovering from COVID-19. Fox 5 Atlanta reported that a spokesperson confirmed on Friday her family had filed a missing person’s report after Cobb County police couldn’t contact the 48-year-old crooner last Saturday. Price’s attorneys disclosed that she was recovering from...

