Singer Kelly Price Is Reportedly Safe And Recovering Despite Missing Person’s Report

Two men have been arrested after a video posted on social media purportedly showed a female nightclubber’s drink being spiked in Bristol.The video, which was recorded in a nightclub in Bristol, appeared to show a man dropping a pill into a woman’s drink while reaching for his own.Avon and Somerset Police said inquiries into the incident were ongoing.Two 18-year-old men from Gloucestershire have been arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance a taken into custody, police said.Their statement, which called for anyone with information about the incident to come forward, included advice for anyone who believes their or a friend’s drink has been spiked.“If you believe your drink has been tampered with on a night out, we’d recommend alerting bar or security staff at the venue, reporting the incident to police by calling 101 and seeking immediate medical advice,” the statement said.“The same applies if you’re with someone and believe their drink has been tampered with.”It added: “Adding a substance to someone’s drink without their knowledge or permission is a serious offence, especially if used for the commission of other offences, and could result in serious harm if the person suffers an adverse reaction.”PA

