CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Stranger Things’ Teases Season 4 With Creepy New Location

By Adam B. Vary
Variety
Variety
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ElFQk_0c7uyaRJ00

The long promotional campaign for “ Stranger Things ” Season 4 added a harrowing new wrinkle on Saturday with a first look at the “Creel House” — i.e. the home of new character Victor Creel, played by 1980s horror icon Robert Englund (“A Nightmare on Elm Street”). Creel has been imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital since his family was violently murdered in the 1950s, which Creel blamed on a vengeful demon.

Of course, no one believed him at the time, but since Creel is a character on “Stranger Things,” it’s seems safe to say the Upside Down has been haunting Hawkins far longer than anyone realized.

Englund, however, doesn’t appear in the preview; instead, it starts with a flashback of the Creel family moving into their gorgeous new home in the 1950s. But then lights begin to flicker mysteriously. The daughter finds a disemboweled bunny on their front lawn. And suddenly, Creel’s children are laying collapsed on the floor, while he stares, ominously, at the front door.

Suddenly, we cut to the present day, as Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Steve (Joe Keery), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), and Max (Sadie Sink) break into the abandoned Creel house.

“Could you maybe clarify what sort of clues we’re looking for here?” Steve asks.

“The world is full of obvious things,” Dustin says in a perfect British accent, imitating Sherlock Holmes. “Which nobody by any chance ever observes.”

The camera then cuts to the attic, where a giant grandfather clock is still ticking forward — which, taking Dustin’s words to heart, shouldn’t be happening if no one has been around to maintain it. Suddenly, the clock appears in the upside down, and the glass on its face begins to crack. End of preview.

Netflix typically promotes its titles within a few months of their premiere to better capitalize on viewer interest. But as one of the streamer’s legacy blockbusters, “Stranger Things” has received a far longer promotional window, with the first teaser debuting in Feb. 2020.

Soon after, the global pandemic shut down production on Season 4 for several months; shooting started up again in the fall of 2020, and ran for the better part of the year. In May, Netflix released a cryptic teaser for Season 4 of “Stranger Things” focused on Eleven’s ( Millie Bobby Brown ) childhood; in August, the streamer announced Season 4 would debut in 2022 with a quick 30 second preview of the new season.

Executive producer Shawn Levy recently told Variety that Season 4 of “Stranger Things,” which shot in Georgia, New Mexico, and Lithuania, is “visually and narratively very ambitious, much more ambitious than the prior three seasons.”

Along with Brown, series leads Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and Joe Keery are all returning to the show, and scene-stealer Priah Ferguson was promoted to a series regular for Season 4.

New cast members include Englund, Jamie Campbell Bower (“Camelot”), Eduardo Franco (“American Vandal”), Joseph Quinn (“Dickensian”), Amybeth McNulty (“Anne with an E”), Myles Truitt (“Queen Sugar”), Regina Ting Chen (“Queen of the South”), and Grace Van Dien (“The Village”).

The new “Stranger Things” teaser helped to launch Netflix’s massive Tudum virtual fan event on Saturday — a three-hour preview of over 100 titles on Netflix’s global slate of film and TV.

You can watch the preview below:

Comments / 0

Related
/Film

The 15 Scariest Horror Movies On Hulu Right Now

Like most streaming services, Hulu is not the place to go if you're looking for older movies. Its 20th century horror selection is limited, at best. However, its selection of recent horror films (especially the smaller, independent films from the likes of Neon and IFC) is excellent. Hulu is also a great home for women-directed horror films, including "The Other Lamb," "Sea Fever," "Little Joe" and "Saint Maud" (to name some of the best ones).
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Releases New Halloween Portal For Horror Fans

Netflix has a wide selection of horror movies for the upcoming spooky season. And in honor of Halloween, the streaming service has also designed 12 individual categories to help ease horror fanatics’ searching process across the platform. These TV and film categories can be accessed anywhere where Netflix is available....
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 12 New Movies/TV Shows Today

On the last day of September, Netflix gave its viewers 12 new shows and movies to check out before all of the streaming platforms begin to roll out their spooky season lineup. From new anime to continuations of favorite shows, Netflix gave us a sneak peak of what’s to come in October.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Beloved Comedy Franchise Leaving Netflix Tonight

The monthly wave of new titles on each streaming service is getting ready to take place once again and now Netflix is about to lose three big ones. As of this writing you only have a few more hours to binge watch all three movies in the Austin Powers film franchise before they disappear from Netflix! That's right, 1997's Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, 1999's Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and 2002's Austin Powers in Goldmember, will all depart at the end of day on September 30. That's the bad news, the good news is that they're still streaming on HBO Max and seemingly will be for a while.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Georgia State
KITV.com

Netflix teases a return to the haunted world of 'Stranger Things'

Fans of Netflix's immensely popular horror series "Stranger Things" got their most substantial look at the upcoming fourth season of the series on Saturday. The teaser — which Netflix debuted at TUDUM, its first-ever global fan event — provided few details. It also was brief, clocking in at around a minute and a half. However, the teaser was long enough to show there's a different tone for the upcoming season, set to debut in 2022.
TV SERIES
GoldDerby

‘The Guilty’ reviews: Jake Gyllenhaal gives a ‘beast of a performance’ in Netflix thriller

Netflix‘s “The Guilty” opened in theaters on September 24, followed by an October 1 release on the streaming service. Remade from a 2018 Danish film by Gustav Möller, it’s a contained thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua (“Training Day”) and starring Jake Gyllenhaal as a 911 operator racing to save a caller who’s in danger. But how does it compare to the film on which it’s based? Let’s take a lot at some “The Guilty” reviews. SEEFirst ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ reviews hail Denzel Washington’s performance As of this writing it has a MetaCritic score of 64 based on 33 reviews counted thus...
MOVIES
The Independent

New on Netflix in October 2021: Every movie and TV show coming this month

October is yet another busy month for Netflix.Alongside high-profile films (Jake Gyllenhaal’s The Guilty) and returning TV shows (You starring Penn Badgley), the streaming service will also be adding a large number of classic films (Halloween) alongside recent series (Adult Material).Below is a full list of every movie and TV show coming to Netflix in October 2021 (find the full list of what’s being removed here).ORIGINALMovies1 OctoberDiana: The MusicalForever RichSwallowThe Guilty3 OctoberUpcoming Summer6 OctoberThere’s Someone Inside Your House8 OctoberGrudgeMy Brother, My Sister13 OctoberFever DreamOperation Hyacinth14 OctoberA World Without15 OctoberThe Forgotten BattleThe Four of UsThe Trip19 OctoberIn for a Murder20...
TV SHOWS
Variety

IMDb TV Releases First-Look Trailer For ‘Judy Justice’ (TV News Roundup)

IMDb TV released the official trailer for courtroom series “Judy Justice.” The new series premieres Nov. 1 and marks the judge’s return to the televised bench. The reality court program, presided over by Judge Judy Sheindlin, adjudicates real-life cases filed from all over the country. Joining Judge Sheindlin in the courtroom are bailiff Kevin Rasco, a retired Los Angeles probation officer and entrepreneur; stenographer Whitney Kumar, a board-certified California court reporter; and Sarah Rose, a law clerk and Judge Sheindlin’s granddaughter. “Judy Justice” is directed by Randy Douthit who also executive produced along with Scott Koondel, with co-executive producer Amy Freisleben. Watch...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natalia Dyer
Person
Robert Englund
Person
Sadie Sink
Person
Gaten Matarazzo
Person
Winona Ryder
Person
Charlie Heaton
Person
Shawn Levy
Person
Amybeth Mcnulty
Person
Myles Truitt
Person
Caleb Mclaughlin
Person
Joe Keery
Person
Finn Wolfhard
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Hulu: 10 of the best films to watch tonight

It's only September, but if you're already looking toward spooky Halloween, Hulu has you covered. The spooky 2002 American remake of Japan's The Ring is available now, and it's just as scary as when it first came out. Sure, it may seem a bit dated that the movie that kills you seven days later is available on videotape, but the idea is the same.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Squid Game’: Netflix Installed Replica of the Show’s Murdering Robot Doll at a Shopping Mall

What better way to promote a new TV show than to scare the living daylights out of unsuspecting passersby?. In a marketing stunt for Korean thriller “Squid Game,” which has become a viral smash hit worldwide, Netflix installed a replica of the giant animatronic doll that appears in episode 1 at the Robinsons Galleria mall in Quezon City, Philippines.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#Ting#Teases#British
Variety

Regé-Jean Page and Noah Hawley Team for Heist Thriller From AGBO, Netflix

Anthony and Joe Russo’s AGBO and Netflix are re-teaming for a new heist movie from Emmy-winning storyteller Noah Hawley and starring Emmy nominee Regé-Jean Page. Written and directed Hawley, plot details of the yet-to-be-titled movie are being kept under wraps, but the thriller is based on an original idea from the “Fargo” and “Legion” creator. In addition to starring in the film, Page will executive produce the project alongside Angela Russo-Otstot. Anthony and Joe Russo will produce with AGBO’s Mike Larocca and Hawley, under his 26 Keys banner. “AGBO was originally founded to allow us to collaborate with artists we greatly respect and...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Maid’ Review: Margaret Qualley Gives an Award-Worthy Performance in Netflix Limited Series

There are many moments found within Netflix’s limited series “Maid” where I just said, “Wow.” It wasn’t strictly the moving performances from an all-around talented cast, nor was it the empathetic and complex relationships that develop and change over 10 episodes. It was the overall package, one that blossomed into a show that left me laughing as often as I was crying. Inspired by Stephanie Land’s memoir of the same name, “Maid” tells the story of Alex (Margaret Qualley), a young woman living in Washington and raising her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. The audience meets Alex as she’s embarking on a transition far...
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Castle Moves to Lifetime, Ted Lasso Star's PBS Gig and More

Just one week after TVLine exclusively reported that Castle would soon make its streaming premiere on Hulu, the former ABC romantic procedural is getting a new syndicated home. The series starring Nathan Fillion and Stana Katic — which previously aired reruns on TNT — is moving to Lifetime, where it will air Tuesdays, beginning Oct. 5 at 2 pm ET/PT. Episodes will air through November, after which the show will take a brief hiatus until January 2022 to accommodate the network’s “It’s a Wonderful Lifetime” holiday movie event. Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well… * Ted Lasso‘s Hannah Waddingham has joined...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in October and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “Colin in Black and White” (available October 29) Why Should I Watch? Wow, where to begin? I guess you have to start with the man himself, Colin Kaepernick. The former NFL quarterback who shined a spotlight on police brutality and systemic oppression through protest serves as co-creator and onscreen narrator in his six-part coming-of-age story. Then there’s Ava DuVernay — the Oscar-nominated filmmaker behind “Selma” and “When They See Us” handles co-creator, executive producer, and pilot director duties (and she also directs all of Kaepernick’s present-day scenes). Jaden Michael will play Young Colin, and really, that sums up all you...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
dreddsinfo.com

2 Of Akon’s 5 Wives Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta

Akon’s First Wife & Newest Wife Roz Join Cast Of Real Housewives Of Atlanta. The new season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta is going to be BANANAS. According to multiple sources connected to production, two of R&B singer and philanthropist Akon‘s wives will be appearing on the show. Akon...
TV SHOWS
Variety

Variety

33K+
Followers
39K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy