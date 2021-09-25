The 9 Charming Towns In British Columbia I’ve Missed Visiting The Most

England is a walker’s paradise. With hills and valleys, lakes and mountains, moorland and coastlines, this country has some of the most breathtaking scenery, and the best way to see it is by walking. But aside from rambling the trails and tracks and stopping off for a pint in a country pub, there are also some incredible city walking tours and some interesting arts-based walks you can do. You can book organized tours with dedicated guides who know their area well, or you can be your own guide and take things at your own pace. To get you started, here are 8 incredible walking tours to try in England.

4 DAYS AGO