CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Trailer: The Netflix Juggernaut’s Long-Awaited Return Is Almost Here

By Kristen Lopez
IndieWire
IndieWire
 8 days ago

It’s been over a month since we last saw anything from the fourth season of Netflix’s original series Stranger Things .” Now, as part of Netflix ’s weekend fan event “Tudum” — which ostensibly celebrates their programming while doubling as a day-long Netflix news takeover — they’ve released a proper trailer from Season 4. You can watch the new footage below, which takes you inside the Creel House, the latest locale in the upcoming fourth season.

First footage from the new season debuted back in August and included a long-haired Eleven (Millie Bobbie Brown), Hopper (David Harbour) with a flamethrower, and a classic shot of a group of kids racing down a dark street on bicycles.

“I mean, it’s bigger, that’s the first thing,” Harbour said of “ Stranger Things 4 ” in a Collider interview earlier this year. “In scope, in scale, even in the idea that we’re not in Hawkins anymore. We, locale-wise, we’re bigger. We’re introducing new stuff, but we’re also tightening and wrapping up in a certain direction to make it have a clear, clean, specific, and definite ending at some point, which I can’t really talk about.”

[Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for “Stranger Things” Season 3.]

Audiences certainly already knew we’d be moving out of Hawkins considering Hopper is spending time in a Russian prison, after allegedly dying at the end of Season 3. It’s a move the “Black Widow” actor likened to Gandalf’s in “The Lord of the Rings” series.

“I’ve had those discussions with [the Duffer brothers] from the very first season,” Harbour said in a previous interview . “We were always interested in that idea of the Gandalf resurrection — Gandalf the Grey who fights the Balrog and then becomes Gandalf the White. It’s the idea of the resurrection of the character. And mythologically, Hopper, in a sense, had to change. I mean, you couldn’t go on the way he was going on. He has to resurrect in some way.”

The actor has hinted that the popular series could be nearing its end, perhaps even in Season 4, but the show’s creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, said otherwise. As Ross explained to The Hollywood Reporter , “Season 4 won’t be the end. We know what the end is, and we know when it is. [The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story.”

“Stranger Things” Season 4 is expected in 2022. Watch the new trailer below.

Comments / 0

Related
TVGuide.com

Stranger Things 4: Trailer, Premiere Date, and Everything You Need to Know About Season 4

Stranger Things Season 4 is still an unknown time away, though we do know that our next trip to the Upside Down will happen in 2022. It's already been over two years since we saw Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the rest of the crew! Season 3 debuted on July 4, 2019, adding summer to the list of seasons that look good on Hawkins, Indiana. However, that third season ended with some big cliffhangers and a cryptic mid-credits scene that had us all theorizing about what comes next.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Beloved Comedy Franchise Leaving Netflix Tonight

The monthly wave of new titles on each streaming service is getting ready to take place once again and now Netflix is about to lose three big ones. As of this writing you only have a few more hours to binge watch all three movies in the Austin Powers film franchise before they disappear from Netflix! That's right, 1997's Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, 1999's Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and 2002's Austin Powers in Goldmember, will all depart at the end of day on September 30. That's the bad news, the good news is that they're still streaming on HBO Max and seemingly will be for a while.
TV & VIDEOS
horrornewsnetwork.net

Season 4 Of ‘Stranger Things’ Wraps–Trailer On The Way

As The Dark Knight’s Joker said: “I believe whatever doesn’t kill you simply makes you…stranger.”. Well, the persistent pandemic did its level best to kill the upcoming season of the ever-popular Netflix series Stranger Things, but all it did was slow it down. And light is indeed glimmering at the end of the long tunnel.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Added 12 New Movies/TV Shows Today

On the last day of September, Netflix gave its viewers 12 new shows and movies to check out before all of the streaming platforms begin to roll out their spooky season lineup. From new anime to continuations of favorite shows, Netflix gave us a sneak peak of what’s to come in October.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Harbour
asapland.com

Stranger Things’ Season 4: Is Eleven the Show’s Next Villain?

Stranger Things’ Season 4: Is Eleven the Show’s Next Villain?. Every year people wait for such a beloved series Stranger thing. This year stranger four is coming with so many mysteries’. Now rumors are about the show that Eleven is going to be show’s next villain. As per the news has rolled out with more excitement, stranger things have to go to throw many strange things thought the season 4! It will be not a waste of time waiting for the season.
TV SERIES
Collider

New 'Stranger Things' Season 4 Trailer Welcomes You to the Mysterious Creel House

It's been a long, long two years since the bike-riding brand of horror that is Stranger Things has graced our Netflix queues, but at long last, season 4 is in sight. Today, during the streamer's TUDUM presentation, we got a new teaser trailer for the fourth season, which is filled with the 80s homage vibes we know and love, but also took us right out of Hawkins, Indiana and into one of the show's brand new locations: the mysterious Creel House. Season 4 will premiere on Netflix in 2022.
TV SERIES
US Magazine

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Trailer Introduces New Characters and Locations: Watch

Looking for clues! During Netflix’s TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event, the streaming giant revealed a brief teaser of Stranger Things season 4. During the virtual event on Saturday, September 25, show stars Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery and Matt and Ross Duffer introduced the new clip, and it’s clear peculiar circumstances are afoot. The trailer begins with a family of four stepping out of a vintage car in front of a Victorian-looking house. As they move in, a rendition of “Dream A Little Dream of Me” plays in the background. The perfect-looking family exchange odd glances as the lights flicker and they notice dead animals in the driveway. Later, their two small children are seen passed out on the foyer floor.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stranger Things#Juggernaut#Hopper Lrb#Russian
hometownheadlines.com

Claremont House dazzles in new trailer for ‘Stranger Things’ season four.

The Claremont House is the star of the recently released trailer for season four of Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things.’ It opens with a family pulling up to move in, set in the1950s. That Hallmark Channel feeling doesn’t last long before things start going south — a dead animal first and then apparently people. Flash forward decades later to see the “Stranger Things” characters arrive to survey a musty, cow-web-filled Creel House.
TV SERIES
leedaily.com

Stranger Things Season 4 Teaser Trailer After Filming Wraps Up: Releasing Soon

Stranger Things fans can look forward to a new teaser trailer for the upcoming fourth season of Netflix’s Stranger Things, which recently finished production. Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, stated that Season 4 had finished production in a recent interview with YouTube user oh so isabella. He said, “We just ended, like last week,” to the question of whether or not filming on Stranger Things had resumed for him. “We are done, for now, we have been filming forever…And now finally done. They are putting together another teaser trailer.” Stranger Things has been off the air for a long time, but the fourth season will return to Netflix in 2022, bringing back the town’s geekiest citizens along with their siblings and parents.
MOVIES
gizmostory.com

Stranger Things Season 4: What Are We Speculating Through The Recent Teaser By Netflix?

Stranger Things fans, this is for you. Well, the last season of Stranger Things Has left Fans with a climax that directly leads to the arrival of the upcoming season. But is there gonna be Season 4 of Stranger Things? There is a rumour going on the Social Media Regarding the Release of the Next Season of Stranger Things after 2 years of the Last Season? But why are Such rumors circulating on Social Media? This is because of the latest teaser, which has been released by Netflix.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
Middletown Press

Travel to the Upside Down in Netflix's 'Stranger Things' Immersive Experience

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The next season of “Stranger Things” won’t hit Netflix until 2022 but you...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider

Netflix’s TUDUM Schedule Announced: ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Bridgerton’ and More

Netflix‘s global fan event, TUDUM, is almost here! Hopefully, you’ve gotten into the rhythm of pronouncing that name like the opening of every Netflix Original’s opening noise. This Saturday (Sept. 25), fans from across the globe will see exclusive trailers, clips and announcements from over 100 series, films and specials, announced by over 100 of their favorite stars at “TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event.” Netflix has released a first look at the schedule, so get your Google Cal open and start making time in your weekend.
TV SERIES
US Magazine

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4: Everything We Know About Hopper’s Return, New Characters and More

Netflix premiered a nearly 2-minute-long teaser clip during TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event in September 2021. In the footage, a family of four moves into a Victorian-era home as “Dream A Little Dream of Me” plays in the background. After some eery occurrences, the clip jumps ahead to the ‘80s where Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, Caleb McLaughlin and Sadie Sink are looking for clues around the house.
TV SERIES
CNET

Netflix's sneak peeks at Stranger Things, Ozark, Kanye doc and more

Netflix is dropping first glimpses of trailers and clips from all its most exciting upcoming shows, and we've gathered them all right here. That means new seasons of Stranger Things, Bridgerton, The Witcher, La Casa De Papel (a.k.a. Money Heist) and Cobra Kai, as well as star-studded movies like Red Notice, Don't Look Up, The Harder They Fall and sequels to Extraction and The Old Guard, among dozens of others.
TV & VIDEOS
udiscovermusic.com

Ella Fitzgerald’s ‘Dream A Little Dream Of Me’ Stars In ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Trailer

Stranger Things is finally returning to the small screen, and the hit Netflix series has chosen Ella Fitzgerald’s legendary “Dream A Little Dream Of Me” to accompany the trailer for the highly-anticipated Season 4. The song gives the trailer a dream-like quality, with Fitzgerald’s classic, instantly recognizable voice giving the...
INDIANA STATE
IndieWire

IndieWire

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy