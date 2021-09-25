CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Malik Willis shines in Liberty's last-second loss vs. Syracuse

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tdNKh_0c7uxvlX00

It’s still a wide-open race to be the top quarterback prospect in the 2022 NFL draft, and Liberty’s Malik Willis can make as strong of a case as any other passer in the country.

Willis’ dynamic skill set and big-play ability was on display yet again Friday night in a narrow road loss to Syracuse on a last-second field goal.

The talented signal-caller made his Power 5 opponent look silly on various occasions, both through the air and on the ground. Willis completed 14 of his 19 pass attempts for 205 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions, adding another 49 yards rushing.

Check out some of Willis’ best plays:

There’s still plenty of season left, but it won’t be surprising if Willis ends up being the first quarterback off the board when next April rolls around.

Gallery

2022 NFL mock draft: Updated 2-round projections

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pb9FD_0c7uxvlX00

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

Willis, Liberty defense shines in 45-17 drubbing of Old Dominion

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A smothering second-half defensive effort and six total touchdowns by Flames’ quarterback Malik Willis led Liberty to a 45-17 win over Old Dominion, Saturday night, at Williams Stadium. With the win, the Flames extend their school record home win streak to 13 consecutive games, which is...
LYNCHBURG, VA
AllSyracue

Players to Watch: Syracuse vs Liberty

The Syracuse Orange is ready for revenge after losing against the Liberty Flames last year. Liberty has not lost any of their home games since their 24-0 loss against Syracuse back in 2019. What this says for the game Friday night is up for interpretation, but the players’ skills will be the deciding factor. The red-hot flames and fiery Orange are going to heat up the Dome this weekend, and here are three players from each team we think may be game-changers.
SYRACUSE, NY
CBS Sports

Liberty vs. Syracuse odds, line, spread: 2021 college football picks, predictions from model on 72-58 run

Friday night's college football slate contains an intriguing nonconference showdown at the Carrier Dome. The Syracuse Orange host the Liberty Flames, with both teams enjoying success early in the season. Syracuse is 2-1 in 2021, with two double-digit victories and a competitive loss to Rutgers. Liberty is a spotless 3-0, though Syracuse will be the first Power Five opponent for the Flames this season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#2022 Nfl Draft#American Football#Syracuse#Liberty#Pff College#Cfb
orangefizz.net

Syracuse vs Liberty: Crystal Ball Predictions

Nobody else has the stones to do it, but I’ll do it. Give me Syracuse with the win on a late touchdown and subsequent defensive stop to seal the deal. Look this is a spectacular Liberty team with pretty much everybody back from 2020. However, Syracuse ALSO has just about everybody back from the same team that was embarrassed in the Dome last season.
SYRACUSE, NY
aseaofred.com

Liberty QB Malik Willis not focused on NFL Draft Projections

The hype surrounding Liberty quarterback Malik Willis continues to build. Throughout the offseason and this summer leading into the season, buzz began to build around Willis following his first year as Liberty’s starting quarterback in 2020. Willis began to be projected as a potential first round NFL Draft pick in...
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: Malik Willis vs. Mikel Jones is an under-the-radar battle

I’m on the record saying this before, and I’m not afraid to reiterate it. I don’t think Liberty Flames QB Malik Willis is as good as some think. The competition he faces is just not at the level of the Power Five. Yes, he had some great games against some decent opponents last season, but against the Syracuse Orange, he stayed relatively quiet. He only threw for 182 yards and only rushed for 70 yards on 12 carries in the Carrier Dome last year. For a player at Willis’ level, those numbers aren’t eye-popping. Though yes, we’ll admit part of the issue was that he didn’t need to do as much with the Flames rushing for 338 yards against SU last year).
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football vs. Liberty preview: Five things to watch

The Syracuse Orange football team is 2-1 on the season following a lopsided victory over Albany last weekend. But you know what’s better than a 2-1 record? A THREE and one record. It’ll be no easy feat to beat the Liberty Flames on Friday night, but the hope is that SU can put together a stronger effort than they did last year and pull off a win.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse vs. Liberty: See our picks

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team will face Liberty at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Carrier Dome. It’s time for our predictions. The panel includes Brent Axe, sports columnist; Chris Carlson, sports reporter; Mike Curtis, sports reporter; and Nate Mink, SU football reporter. BRENT AXE. Syracuse 30, Liberty 27.
SYRACUSE, NY
steelersnow.com

Steelers Scouts Traveled to Carrier Dome to Watch Liberty QB Malik Willis

The Steelers have to be focusing on the 2022 quarterback class and how that shakes out. However, more importantly, they are going to be going out and scouting these quarterbacks actively. The Steelers have already been plenty active on the scouting trail, and that continued on Friday night. The Steelers...
NFL
Lynchburg News and Advance

Breaking down Liberty's Friday night showdown at Syracuse

It took a little more than three months after Liberty announced it was transitioning to the FBS as an independent to secure its third multi-game series with an ACC program. Virginia and Wake Forest had already signed up by the time then-President Donald Trump announced the Flames’ inaugural FBS schedule, and Syracuse joined suit with a three-game slate that began in Lynchburg.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Daily Orange

Szmyt cements Syracuse’s 24-21 victory over Liberty in Shrader’s 1st start

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Malik Willis was under pressure on his own 30-yard line late in the fourth quarter. Syracuse’s Cody Roscoe approached him from behind, swatting at the ball from hitting Willis as linebacker Marlowe Wax jarred it loose. Mikel Jones pounced on it, and SU had the ball just 30 yards from the end zone in a tie game.
SYRACUSE, NY
Lynchburg News and Advance

Liberty's efficient tight red zone play falters in fourth quarter in loss at Syracuse

Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze immediately wanted to watch the film and see what exactly unfolded that prevented the Flames from scoring on any of four plays inside the Syracuse 5-yard line midway through the fourth quarter Friday night. Something didn’t sit well with him, especially after his team had been perfect in those situations to open the season and scored at an efficient rate since he took over in 2019.
SYRACUSE, NY
chatsports.com

Film review: How Syracuse’s defense stopped Heisman candidate Malik Willis

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. The biggest story heading into Syracuse’s game against Liberty surrounded one looming question: Could the Orange stop Malik Willis?. The Orange’s defense knew halting Willis — one of the top quarterbacks they will face...
SYRACUSE, NY
AL.com

Hugh Freeze, Malik Willis, Liberty make for marquee Protective Stadium opener for UAB

Since the 56-7 blowout at Georgia on Sept. 11, Bill Clark’s UAB Blazers have beaten North Texas and Tulane. A pair of convincing wins when you consider North Texas (40-6) was on the road and, let’s be honest, not very good. Tulane was a 28-21 victory in New Orleans and the Green Wave is one of the better American Athletic Conference teams. Maybe not Cincinnati good but who is this year?
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Malik Willis is separating himself from the rest of the 2022 QB class

Coming into the 2021 college football season, it was a wide-open race to be the top quarterback prospect in the 2022 NFL draft class. Now that this year’s top passers have a handful of games under their belts, a clear leader in the clubhouse has emerged in Liberty’s Malik Willis, who has outshined some of the other big names from more established programs so far this season.
NFL
wfxrtv.com

Willis, Liberty dominate second half in 36-12 win over UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Malik Willis accounted for three touchdowns _ all in the third quarter _ and Liberty pulled away in the second half to defeat UAB 36-12 in nonconference action. Willis used just five plays to get the Flames (4-1) into the end zone on their first possession of the third quarter. He connected with Demario Douglas for a 34-yard gain on first down and then ran three times to cover the final 33 yards _ capping the drive with an 8-yard run for a 10-3 lead. After a three-and-out by the Blazers (3-2), Douglas returned a punt 14 yards to the UAB 39-yard line and Willis fired a scoring strike to CJ Daniels on first down to put Liberty up 17-3. After another three-and-out by UAB, Willis hooked up with Douglas for a 70-yard gain and capped the drive with a 1-yard TD run for a 24-3 advantage.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

36K+
Followers
74K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy