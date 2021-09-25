CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Kings of Leon Reveal Mother Betty Ann Murphy Has Died

By Ariel King
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kings of Leon's Nathan Followill has revealed that his, Jared, and Caleb's mother, Betty Ann Murphy, has passed away.

www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

‘Tiger King’ Star Dies At 53

Erik Cowie was found dead. He was best known for his appearance in ‘Tiger King.’. He was only 53 years old. Erik Cowie, one of the stars in the Netflix documentary Tiger King, has died. He was a zookeeper on the popular series and was only 53 years old. Erik was found dead in New York City and a toxicology report is set to be performed. There were no drugs or foul play found at the scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pitchfork

Girls Aloud’s Sarah Harding Dies at 39

Girls Aloud member Sarah Harding has died, The Guardian and BBC News report. The singer disclosed in August 2020 that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer and that the disease had advanced to other parts of her body. Earlier today (September 5), Harding’s mother Marie broke the news of Sarah’s death in a post on the singer’s official Instagram account, which you can read in full below. “It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away,” she wrote. “Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning.” Harding was 39 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Comedy Actor Anthony Johnson Dead at 55

Anthony Johnson, an actor and comedian known for roles in movies like House Party and Friday, died this month, TMZ reported. He was 55. The outlet did not report a cause of death, but said Johnson was found unresponsive in a Los Angeles store, before being pronounced dead at a hospital. Born in Compton, California, to a stuntman father, Johnson began acting with his role in the comedy House Party, in which he played E.Z.E. He went on to star in House Party 3, B*A*P*S, How to Be a Player, The Players Club, and most prominently, Friday, in which he plays the thief Ezal. Johnson also performed stand-up comedy and starred in music videos for rappers including Dr. Dre and Eazy-E. Per TMZ, Johnson was rumored to be involved in the upcoming final movie in the Friday series, Last Friday.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
MetalSucks

Wife of The Obsessed Drummer Brian Costantino Has Died of Covid-19

Susie Costantino, the wife of The Obsessed drummer Brian Costantino, has died of Covid-19. While immeasurably sad on its own, the news is especially notable in light of recent events. Eric Wagner, formerly of Trouble, whose current band The Skull was on tour with The Obsessed when he contracted Covid-19, tragically died last month from the virus at the age of 62 (he was staunchly against getting vaccinated). Days earlier, The Obsessed band-leader Scott “Wino” Weinrich had referred to Covid-19 as a “depopulation tool” created by the U.S. government, a belief he doubled-down on after Wagner’s death, saying that opinion is “rooted in science” that is being “suppressed and censored.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
TVOvermind

Remembering Michael Constantine: Actor Died at 94

Death is never easy. Even when you know the person who passed is in a better place without pain or illness, it’s never easy to lose someone important to you. When the world loses a star, it’s difficult on so many. While we might not be close family or personal friends to legendary actor Michael Constantine, it doesn’t mean that the world is not in mourning over the loss of the 94-year-old actor. His long, successful career is one that made him not only a familiar face, but a welcome one, to millions of fans, but it also made him familiar to us in so many other ways. He brought us laughter, tears, horror, joy, and so much more throughout the course of his many characters in his career, and the world is sad.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Drew Barrymore and kids attend Broadway show with ex and his new wife

Alexa, play “Cool” by Gwen Stefani. Drew Barrymore and Will Kopelman are in a great place post-divorce, as the pair of exes were seen hitting the streets of New York City together with their children, as well as Kopelman’s new wife, Alexandra Michler. It was a true family affair Tuesday...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Vedder
HOT 107.9

Melvin Van Peebles, Legendary Filmmaker and Actor, Dies at 89

Just days before his classic film Sweet Sweetback’s Baadassss Song was slated for a special revival screening at the New York Film Festival, and less than a week before the Criterion Collection will release a box set of his “essential films,” legendary filmmaker and actor Melvin Van Peebles has died. He was 89 years old.
CELEBRITIES
crossroadstoday.com

Kings of Leon left devastated by mother’s death

Kings of Leon’s Caleb, Nathan, and Jarred Followill are mourning the loss of their mother. The brothers and bandmates – who are joined in the group by their cousin, Matthew Followill – have been left “broken” after Betty Ann Murphy passed away on Friday (24.09.21) but have vowed to carry on her legacy into the future.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kings Of Leon#Ivannathaniel#The Forum
Vulture

My Big Fat Greek Wedding Star Michael Constantine Has Died

Michael Constantine, who played lovable crank Costas “Gus” Portokalos in both of the My Big Fat Greek Wedding movies, has died. He was 94. His agent told Deadline that Constantine died on August 31 of natural causes. Nia Vardalos eulogized her onscreen father on Twitter, calling Constantine “the dad to our cast-family, a gift to the written word, and always a friend. Acting with him came with a rush of love and fun. I will treasure this man who brought Gus to life. He gave us so much laughter and deserves a rest now. We love you Michael.”
MOVIES
Page Six

Jennifer Love Hewitt welcomes baby No. 3 with husband Brian Hallisay

Jennifer Love Hewitt and husband Brian Hallisay have welcomed their third baby, son, Aidan James Hallisay. The “Party of Five” alum, 42, made the announcement on Instagram Thursday by posting an adorable pic of her pregnant belly festooned with a face that used her protruding bellybutton as a nose alongside the phrases “It’s A Boy,” “Almost Cooked” and “9 Months.”
CELEBRITIES
NME

‘Jackass’ star Patty Perez dies aged 57

Jackass star Patty Perez has died at the age of 57, her family has confirmed. The internet sensation and actor, who appeared in many Jackass skits of the years, passed away following health complications due to diabetes last Friday (September 17). Her family has set up a GoFundMe page to...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Mercury News

Anthony ‘AJ’ Johnson dies at 55; actor and comedian had scene-stealing role in ‘Friday’

Anthony “AJ” Johnson, an actor and comedian best known for his performance as Ezal in “Friday,” has died, his representative LyNea Bell told CNN on Monday. He was 55. “The world of Comedy has truly been shaken, again. Our BH Talent family is heartbroken about the loss of the iconic legend of stage and screen Mr. Anthony ‘AJ’ Johnson,” Bell said in a statement. “He has left with us amazing memories of his laughter, dynamic acting skills, but most of all his enormous personality and heart of gold.”
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Carl Bean, 'I Was Born This Way' Singer, Dies at 77

The Gospel singer, famous for his Gay Pride anthem 'I Was Born This Way' which inspired Lady GaGa's 2011 song, has passed away at the age of 77 following a lengthy illness. AceShowbiz - Carl Bean, the gospel star and minister behind Gay Pride anthem "I Was Born This Way", has died, aged 77.
MUSIC
wmar2news

Actor Willie Garson dies at age 57

“Sex and the City” actor Willie Garson has died. His son confirmed the news on Instagram. Nathen Garson wrote, "You’ll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now." Garson's cause of death has not been revealed. In...
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Pure Preciousness: Abby De La Rosa Marks Her Nick Cannon Twins Zillion & Zion Turning 3 Months

Proud mom Abby De La Rosa is marking her adorable twins turning 3-months-old. The DJ whose been open about her planned motherhood journey with the 40-year-old Power 106 FM host, is sharing a sweet update about their baby boys. "Don’t mess with the boyzz," Abby captioned a video of their twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir for their 3-month milestone with Eazy E's"Boyz In The Hood" playing in the background.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

82K+
Followers
10K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy