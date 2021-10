Daniel Maldini could be set for his first ever Serie A start for AC Milan tomorrow against Spezia, according to a report. According to MilanNews, the most interesting dilemma Stefano Pioli has is regarding the attacking midfielder role as in the morning session at Milanello, Maldini was tried in place of Brahim Diaz. It is therefore ‘very likely’ that his first start in the league will arrive, but Alexis Saelemaekers and Rafael Leao should keep their spot as both have no fitness issues, nor does Ante Rebic.

