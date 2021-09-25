CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Premier League: Watford vs Newcastle United Player Ratings as both play out an entertaining 1-1 draw at Vicarage Road

By Aditi Srinivas
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the end of an intriguing game at Vicarage Road, here are our Watford vs Newcastle United Player Ratings. Both teams, Watford and Newcastle United, started the game on a positive note by trading a few line-breaking passes. However, as the teams grew into the game, it was an open game. Allan Saint Maximin was again a pain for the opposition with his crucial runs and playmaking abilities. Sean Longstaff scored the opener in the 23rd minute to give the game a halftime lead of 1-0.

Newcastle still without EPL win after 1-1 draw at Watford

WATFORD, England (AP) — Newcastle was still waiting for its first Premier League win of the season after Ismaila Sarr’s equalizer grabbed a 1-1 draw for Watford. The Magpies went into the game with just two points and saw Sean Longstaff’s curling 20-meter strike give them a 23rd-minute lead at Vicarage Road. However Watford leveled the contest when Sarr found himself unmarked to nod home at the far post in the 72nd. The Hornets thought they had a winner three minutes from time when Joshua King slotted the ball past goalkeeper Karl Darlow but VAR ruled the goal out for offside.
Premier League : Norwich City vs Watford Player Ratings as Watford cruise to victory as Sarr bags a brace

Watford condemn Norwich to a 1-0 defeat to leave the hosts with a lot of concerns. The Hornets were too smart with their moves as with a lot of individual quality but they kind of switched off at moments, which made this game more interesting. Dennis fired them into the lead early, and Pukki followed with an equalizer. But, thanks to the brace from Sarr, Watford take all three points home and get a boost in the table.
Watford vs Newcastle confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Watford host a Newcastle side still on the hunt for their first win of the Premier League season at Vicarage Road today. Under-fire Newcastle manager Steve Bruce was put under further pressure following a 1-1 draw at home to Leeds last Friday. as the Magpies remained in the relegation zone with two points from their opening five matches. Watford secured their first away win of the campaign as they beat fellow promoted side Norwich 3-1 at Carrow Road last weekend, with Ismaila Sarr producing another impressive performance for the Hornets as he scored a brace. Xisco Munoz made several changes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Leeds predicted lineup vs Watford - Premier League

Leeds desperately need a win to kickstart their Premier League season, and they have a great opportunity this Saturday against new boys Watford. The Whites have just three draws to their name after six games, and can't stop conceding goals. 14 have been haemorrhaged already, largely down to a swathe of injuries decimating Marcelo Bielsa's backline.
Leeds 1-0 Watford: Diego Llorente strike sees Leeds win first Premier League game of the season

Leeds got their first Premier League win of the season, beating Watford 1-0 at Elland Road, after the visitors had a goal ruled out for a contentious foul. After a ninth-place finish in the last campaign, Leeds had found themselves in the bottom three early on this time around. They had never failed to win their opening seven games of a top-flight season, and the pressure for three points was on.
Leeds vs Watford prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

It has gone somewhat under the radar but Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United are yet to win a Premier League game so far this season.The ever-entertaining Yorkshire outfit thrilled neutrals last year in their first top-flight campaign for well over a decade, but have found things more difficult at the start of the 2021/22 season.Meanwhile, Watford’s return to the Premier League has been an indifferent one so far with two wins, one draw and three defeats.Watford have lost just one of their last 10 meetings with Leeds so come into this one with a historical advantage. But Leeds will still be...
Wolves 2-1 Newcastle: Hee-Chan Hwang double hands hosts first Premier League win at Molineux this season

Hee-Chan Hwang scored twice as Wolves beat Newcastle 2-1 to record their first Premier League home win of the season. The South Korea forward opened the scoring after 20 minutes with a well-taken goal - Wolves' first in the league at Molineux this campaign - only for Newcastle to draw level in controversial circumstances through Jeff Hendrick's long-range effort four minutes before half-time.
Leeds 1-0 Watford: Player Ratings

Diego Llorente’s close-range finish secured Leeds United’s first win of the Premier League season against Watford. A poor clearance from Juraj Kucka following Raphinha’s corner allowed Llorente to showcase his quick reactions and volley the Whites into the lead. Marcelo Bielsa’s side dominated nearly the entire game, shooting 20 times...
Player Ratings: West Ham 1-2 Manchester United

Manchester United player ratings from their 2-1 at the London Stadium on Sunday. Dave STILL saves. De Gea was the hero at the end with his first penalty save since the Louis Van Gaal era, which capped another impressive performance from the Spaniard. Dare we say he’s rediscovering his mojo?
Serie A: Lazio vs Cagliari player ratings as both sides play out a hard-fought draw

In an entertaining match which took place in the Stadio Olimpico, Lazio were held by Cagliari 2-2. Lazio were in control of the possession from the start with Immobile and Luis Alberto threatening the visitors constantly. Cagliari looked dangerous on the counter with Joao Pedro pulling the strings. Immobile gave Lazio the lead through a glancing header from Savic’s cross just before the break. Cagliari leveled the score just after the break with a wonderful counterattack with Joao Pedro chipping the keeper with a header. Balde gave the lead to the visitors by finishing a well-crafted move. Lazio leveled again with a thunderous strike from the substitute Danilo Cataldi and even though they looked to score another goal, they were held by Cagliari.
