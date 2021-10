Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is set to surpass Black Widow as the highest-grossing movie of 2021. As of writing this, Shang-Chi has earned $183.2M domestically, just around 200K short of Black Widow's $183.4M. With the legs the film is showing at theaters, it looks like Shang-Chi will easily surpass Black Widow by the end of its fourth weekend at the box office, which is projected to be in the $11-12M range. That's a drop-off of somewhere between 45-49%, which is respectable after so many weeks.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO