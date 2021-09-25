CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Leicester vs Burnley result: Jamie Vardy recovers from own goal to score double in home draw

By Nick Mashiter
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P0OgL_0c7uxKY000

Jamie Vardy scored an own goal but still rescued a point for Leicester and kept winless Burnley waiting for their first victory of the season.

The striker put through his own net for the first time in his career but his brace ensured the Foxes grabbed a 2-2 draw. Maxwel Cornet’s goal left Burnley on the brink of their first win at Leicester for 14 years before Vardy struck with five minutes left.

Chris Wood thought he had stolen the points in stoppage time when he headed in but the goal was correctly ruled out by VAR for offside.

The draw kept the battling Clarets, who impressed with their defensive resolve, in the Premier League drop zone while the Foxes sit 12th.

Matt Lowton set the tone early when he produced a fine block to deny Harvey Barnes when he arrived to meet Ademola Lookman’s cross. Youri Tielemans drilled over before teeing up Vardy, only for the striker to head over after 10 minutes.

The forward, making his 400th career appearance, should have scored and he marked his milestone in the worst possible fashion by giving Burnley a 12th-minute lead.

The Clarets had been bright going forward and when Cornet won a corner, Ashley Westwood swung it in and Vardy, at the near post, glanced the ball past his own keeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Leicester mounted a response and Barnes tested Nick Pope from distance as the hosts dominated the ball. Burnley held firm, although they needed Lowton to be in the right place to brilliantly block Vardy’s close-range effort after Ricardo Pereira was allow to deliver from the right.

The striker would have been forgiven for thinking it was not his day but he came good eight minutes before the break. Referee Chris Kavanagh played a good advantage after Barnes was clobbered and when Tielemans fed Vardy his first-time effort found the bottom corner.

Yet, just three minutes later, Burnley stunned the Foxes again when Cornet grabbed his first Clarets goal.

The industrious Vydra wriggled free on the right and his deep cross found Cornet to arrow a fine volley past Schmeichel from 12 yards. But Burnley suffered a blow when the Ivory Coast international was forced to limp off soon after with a hamstring injury – not before being booked for time wasting having come back on the pitch for treatment.

It would have been a relief for the Foxes’ defence, again struggling without the influential Jonny Evans, who continues to battle a foot problem. That was recognised by Brendan Rodgers, who went to a back three at the break as Timothy Castagne replaced Pereira.

Leicester, though, failed to rediscover composure after the restart with Schmeichel particularly guilty of poor decision making and battling Burnley remained equal to their threat.

James Tarkowski frustrated Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho was introduced as Leicester tried to find a second leveller. Again, they dominated possession but failed to force Pope into any meaningful save with Iheanacho seeing a shot blocked.

Rodgers’ decision to replaced Lookman with James Maddison was met with jeers from the home fans to underline their frustrations.

Tarkowski headed Tielemans’ drive behind with seven minutes left and, just as it looked like Burnley would hold on, Vardy struck again. Iheanacho put him clear on the left and, when Pope raced out, the striker rounded him to roll in the equaliser.

There was still time for more drama in stoppage time when Wood headed in but the goal was ruled out for offside by VAR.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Lawro's predictions: Leicester v Burnley

Mark Lawrenson takes on legendary drum and bass DJ and producer Friction for the latest round of Premier League predictions. Leicester can argue they have been hard done by for different reasons in each of their three league defeats so far, but they have to put all of that behind them.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Leicester boss Rodgers happy with Vardy form

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is delighted with Jamie Vardy's contribution this season. The 34-year-old striker scored in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Brighton, his third goal in five Premier League games. "It's absolutely fantastic," Rodgers said of Vardy's form. "He's got three goals now in five games. "It was a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Follow Leicester v Burnley live

We're now less than one hour away from kick-off between Leicester and Burnley at the King Power Stadium. You'll be able to catch up with all the post-match reaction on this page after full-time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Leicester City vs Burnley Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Leicester City vs Burnley: Leicester City will lock horns with Burnley in the sixth matchday of Premier League this season. Let’s check out the preview of both the teams before Saturday’s fixture and also the television broadcaster where the match will be live. Leicester City vs Burnley: Preview. Leicester City...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Vardy
Person
Kelechi Iheanacho
Person
Maxwel Cornet
Person
Youri Tielemans
Person
James Maddison
Person
Ademola Lookman
Person
Brendan Rodgers
Person
James Tarkowski
Person
Jonny Evans
Person
Kasper Schmeichel
Person
Harvey Barnes
BBC

Leicester v Burnley: What does the form show?

Leicester have lost six of their last nine Premier League games (three wins), more than they had in their previous 24 before this. However, the Foxes have won each of their last six league games against sides starting the day in the relegation zone. Burnley have lost their last three...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Leicester v Burnley: match preview

Jay Rodriguez did his best to show Sean Dyche he’s worth a starting spot by scoring four against Rochdale in the Carabao Cup – more goals than Burnley have scored in five Premier League games this season. Leicester have only five league goals themselves, three via old faithful Jamie Vardy, with Brendan Rodgers’ side struggling to attack with their usual elan. Maxwel Cornet could make a first league start, offering Burnley more attacking verve as they search for their 100th top-flight goal against these opponents. For the hosts, Jonny Evans came through 90 minutes in midweek but may start on the bench and be deployed only if strictly necessary. Alex Reid.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivory Coast#Var#Foxes
vavel.com

Leicester City vs Burnley : Classic Encounters

Leicester City host Burnley this Saturday in a bid to get back to winning ways after two consecutive defeats to Manchester City and most recently Brighton & Hove Albion. Meanwhile Burnley are still yet to win a game in the league this season, and they're currently sitting in 19th place with one point. It's fair to say that it's been a harrowing start to the season for Sean Dyche's men.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

How Leicester should line-up vs Burnley in the Premier League

Northern England club Burnley and their robust team travel to Leicestershire to face Leicester City in a Premier League battle. How will the Foxes line-up? In their previous English top-flight outing, Leicester were beaten by a slightly above average Brighton & Hove Albion – but it is still Brighton. A final score of 2-1 witnessed the east Midlands side mount a less than 100 per cent effort comeback, but did not have enough on the day to obtain a point or more.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Brendan Rodgers not concerned over boos for substituting Ademola Lookman during Leicester's draw against Burnley

Brendan Rodgers brushed off the boos of the Leicester crowd as his team scrambled a chaotic 2-2 draw with Burnley. Jamie Vardy scored twice to rescue a point for the Foxes, after earlier heading into his own-goal, but the home fans’ frustration boiled over when Rodgers replaced Ademola Lookman with James Maddison in the 78th minute, with Leicester 2-1 down.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

3 Talking points from Leicester’s unexpected draw with Burnley

There was nothing to separate the sides when the final whistle blew for Leicester City to yield just a single point from a winnable fixture at home. Question marks scattered all over the place today when the Premier League fixture against Burnley ended in an unexpected stalemate draw with a scoreline of two each. Brendan Rodgers yet again displayed his questionable choices with the initial lineup and followed them up with disagreeable substitutions.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Burnley F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
chatsports.com

Jamie Vardy's goalscoring heroics can't solve Leicester's problems in defence - injuries to Wesley Fofana, Jonny Evans and James Justin are big problems for Brendan Rodgers

Jamie Vardy has achieved just about everything during his remarkable Leicester career but not even the greatest player in the club’s history can solve their problems at the back. When a striker is in form like this, the team can usually cash in. Yet Leicester are in such a muddle...
PREMIER LEAGUE
internetshots.com

Leicester supervisor Brendan Rodgers reacts to being booed for substitution as Jamie Vardy scores uncommon ‘hat-trick’ in draw with Burnley

Leicester Metropolis boss Brendan Rodgers has stated he’ll settle for followers booing his choice to substitute Ademola Lookman in opposition to Burnley. The Foxes drew 2-2 with the Clarets and their summer season mortgage signing impressed in his first Premier League begin. He wasn’t in a position to final the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

In-form Vardy brushes off own goal to deny Burnley

It was a rather eventful afternoon for Jamie Vardy at the King Power Stadium. Having cancelled out his first-half own goal, the 34-year-old had the final say as he rounded goalkeeper Nick Pope to deny Burnley their first Premier League win of the season. It is now five goals in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Five things we learnt from Leicester v Burnley

Imagine we’re playing a game of two truths and one lie and I tell you that against Burnley, Leicester City registered twenty-two shots on goal, that Jamie Vardy scored three goals and the result was a 2-2 all draw; which one sounds like a lie? A draw at home drew some boos and completed a pretty weird set of results and Premier League performances for September.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Burnley vs Norwich confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Burnley host Norwich at Turf Moor this afternoon in a meeting of two of the Premier League’s winless sides. Sean Dyche’s side sit 19th with two points from their opening six games and were denied a first win of the season at Leicester last weekend after Chris Wood’s late header was ruled out for offside. It took Burnley eight matches to get their first win of the season last term and the Clarets will be desperate to get off the mark against a Norwich side who are on a run of six consecutive defeats top open the campaign. Daniel Farke...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

267K+
Followers
117K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy