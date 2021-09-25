CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans Bombard Jessie James Decker's Instagram of Her Husband and Kids Dancing to 'Should Have Known Better'

By Chaise Sanders
countryliving.com
 8 days ago

Country singer and New York Times best-selling author Jessie James Decker just impressed fans with some major moves. Last week, the country singer posted the most adorable video of husband Eric and their three children, Vivianne, Eric Jr., and Forrest, dancing to her latest single, "Should Have Known Better." Jessie hilariously captioned the video: "'Should have known better' Decker family style 😂 messy and silly and the best we could do outta 5 tries. Forrest had one job according to Vivi, keep the bubbles flowin."

