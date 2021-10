Andy Murray was knocked out of the San Diego Open with a second round straight sets loss to Norway’s Casper Ruud The former world number one, given a wild card entry into the tournament as he continues his latest comeback from hip surgery and other injuries, lost to the second seed 7-5 6-4 in an hour and 49 minutes.Currently ranked 109th, Murray cruised through the first round with a straight sets win over lucky loser Denis Kudla of the US.The 34-year-old Scot pounced on Ruud with an early service break to take a 3-1 lead in the first set, but...

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO