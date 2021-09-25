CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kevin Bacon Returns To Summer Camp With Blumhouse's Gay Conversion Horror Movie

By BJ Colangelo
/Film
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the prolific performer who would later become the six-degree connective tissue of all of Hollywood first made a name for himself, it wasn't with his role in "Animal House," but a little slasher no one in the cast thought anyone would actually see: "Friday the 13th." Now Kevin Bacon is heading back to summer camp, and this time he'll come face-to-face with a horror truly worse than any masked killer: gay conversion therapy.

GeekTyrant

Kevin Bacon Joins Untitled LGBTQIA+ Empowerment Horror Thriller at Blumhouse

Kevin Bacon has joined the cast of an untitled LGBTQIA+ empowerment horror thriller at Blumhouse. The film is being directed by three-time Oscar nominated writer John Logan (Skyfall, Gladiator, The Aviator), who will make his feature directorial debut with the film he also wrote. Jason Blum and Michael Aguilar are producing. Bacon will serve as an EP, alongside Scott Turner Schofield.
imdb.com

Anna Chlumsky Joins Blumhouse John Logan Horror Feature

Exclusive: Six time Emmy-nominated actress Anna Chlumsky has been cast in John Logan’s untitled Blumhouse movie which is set at a gay conversion camp. She joins Logan’s feature directorial, which is billed as a Lgbtqia+ empowerment feature alongside already announced Kevin Bacon, Carrie Preston and Theo Germain. Jason Blum and...
