Kevin Bacon Returns To Summer Camp With Blumhouse's Gay Conversion Horror Movie
When the prolific performer who would later become the six-degree connective tissue of all of Hollywood first made a name for himself, it wasn't with his role in "Animal House," but a little slasher no one in the cast thought anyone would actually see: "Friday the 13th." Now Kevin Bacon is heading back to summer camp, and this time he'll come face-to-face with a horror truly worse than any masked killer: gay conversion therapy.www.slashfilm.com
