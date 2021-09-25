CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The perilous nature of the Seahawks’ all or nothing offense

By Mookie Alexander
Field Gulls
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve focused heavily on the Seattle Seahawks defense and their performance against the Tennessee Titans, but even with the 30 points scored it’s hard to defend the offensive display as anything impressive. Seattle racked up 397 yards of offense, four touchdowns, and a field goal, but they also had just...

