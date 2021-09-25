CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Britney Spears’ Ex-Tour Manager Reveals how her Conservators Controlled her Doctor Visits

By Hunar Bhagwani
gizmostory.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears’ former tour manager, Dan George, has revealed how her conservators used to control her life back then. They used to control and everything related to her life, even medical treatments and doctor visits. However, her conservators maintained a track record of which doctor she was going to; when will she go to the doctor? How often will she go there? Besides that, they also controlled for how long she would be with the doctor.

gizmostory.com

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander reacts to her engagement

Britney Spears’ ex-husband of 55 hours, Jason Alexander, is wishing the “Lucky” pop star well following news of her recent engagement to actor Sam Asghari. “I’m always going to love her,” he said in a new interview. “If she’s happy with Sam and that’s going to happen, I’m happy for her.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
KTLA

Britney Spears’ lawyers say their scrutiny of her father is just starting after he was removed as conservator

Britney Spears and her attorney successfully drove her father from the conservatorship that has run the singer’s life and controlled her money, but they say they are not done scrutinizing him and the actions he took over the past 13 years. After a Los Angeles Superior Court judge suspended James Spears as conservator, attorney Mathew Rosengart […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

'Controlling Britney Spears' Filmmakers Say They've Listened to 'Disturbing' Secret Recordings of Pop Star

Samantha Stark and Liz Day are speaking out about Britney Spears' conservatorship. Outside of the Los Angeles County Courthouse, where Judge Brenda Penny suspended Britney's father, Jamie Spears, as conservator of her estate, the filmmakers behind FX and Hulu’s Controlling Britney Spears gave ET's Lauren Zima more insight into one of the most shocking claims in their documentary.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Britney Spears’s father Jamie ‘faces FBI investigation’ after allegedly recording singer’s conversations

Britney Spears’s father is reportedly being investigated by the police over claims he secretly monitored her communications and recorded her conversations.Last week, a new documentary from The New York Times titled Controlling Britney Spears claimed that Jamie Spears was in charge of a surveillance set up that tracked his daughter’s messages and calls, as well as secretly recorded the singer’s interactions in her bedroom.In response, Britney’s lawyer accused Jamie of “horrifying and unconscionable invasions of his adult daughter’s privacy”, and called for his immediate removal from her conservatorship.While Jamie has insisted that his daughter knew about the recordings, Deadline...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservators#Tour Manager#Cnn#Christian
NBC San Diego

Britney Spears' Attorney Pushes Ahead With Request to Remove Her Father as Conservator

Britney Spears’ attorney is pushing forward with the request to remove her father as conservator immediately, even though a petition to terminate the conservatorship altogether was filed earlier this month. A new filing Wednesday requested the court remove James “Jamie” Spears from the conservatorship immediately while the singer’s team creates...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
weisradio.com

UPDATE: Britney Spears’ father Jamie suspended as her conservator, hearing to decide on end of conservatorship set for November

Britney Spears is finally free…of her father. Judge Brenda Penny — whose main role at today’s hearing in L.A. was determining what is in Britney’s best interests — said that the “toxic environment” between Jamie Spears and his daughter required that he be suspended as her conservator, effective immediately. “I...
CELEBRITIES
mediaite.com

Britney Spears Lawyer Slams Her Father as Abusive ‘Alcoholic and Gambling Addict’ After He Objects to Replacement Conservator

Britney Spears attorney Mathew Rosengart is hitting back at her father Jamie Spears after he filed court documents objecting to the public accountant nominated to be the pop star’s replacement conservator. According to TMZ, Jamie has filed documents objecting to John Zabel, the certified public accountant that both Britney and...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears' Fans Insist She's Not Running Her Own Instagram Following Her Cryptic Post About New Documentary 'Controlling Britney Spears'

Britney Spears had a lot to say regarding the new documentary about her conservatorship — but fans aren’t buying that it's really her sharing her opinion. The “Toxic” singer originally took to Instagram to say the new film, Controlling Britney Spears, contained information that was “not true.” However, her fans believe Spears wasn't the one who shared the post, given that she previously alleged in her bombshell court hearing that she has no control of her own life.
CELEBRITIES
kfgo.com

While Britney Spears rejoices, her father’s attorney calls conservator suspension ‘wrong’

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – A lawyer for Jamie Spears on Thursday denounced a Los Angeles judge’s decision to suspend him as conservator of his daughter Britney Spears’ $60 million estate. LA Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny removed Jamie Spears https://www.reuters.com/legal/litigation/britney-spears-case-back-court-with-dads-role-line-2021-09-29 from the role on Wednesday and set a November court...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WRBL News 3

EXPLAINER: How conservatorships like Britney Spears’ work

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears has successfully ousted her father from the conservatorship that controls her life and money, and she is likely to be freed to make her own decisions in November. Here’s a look at how conservatorships operate, what’s unusual about hers, and why she and so many fans have worked to […]
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy