Britney Spears’ Ex-Tour Manager Reveals how her Conservators Controlled her Doctor Visits
Britney Spears’ former tour manager, Dan George, has revealed how her conservators used to control her life back then. They used to control and everything related to her life, even medical treatments and doctor visits. However, her conservators maintained a track record of which doctor she was going to; when will she go to the doctor? How often will she go there? Besides that, they also controlled for how long she would be with the doctor.gizmostory.com
