Slam Jam's New Converse Collab Is Available Now

By Victor Deng
Sole Collector
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter delivering a New Balance 991 collab in May, Slam Jam keeps the collabs coming this month as the Italian retailer has linked up with Converse for a new Chuck 70 style. According to Slam Jam, the Chuck 70 collab shown here draws inspiration from the ‘80s as a nod to its founder Luca Benini’s affinity for the American rock bands of that era and the musicians who wore Converses both on and off stage. The shoe features a deconstructed look with a frayed textile upper including Slam Jam’s logo on the lateral side and the classic Converse All-Star patch on the medial portion. Completing the look is a pinstripe rubber tooling.

