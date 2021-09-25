Controlling Britney Spears Review: All You Should Know Before Watching It
Offering insight into the conservatorship, the latest documentary, “Controlling Britney Spears,” will detail into how the legal arrangement has extensively controlled the singer’s life. The documentary will arrive on Hulu and FX and is the follow-up to the previous documentary, “Framing Britney Spears, which dropped earlier this year on February 5, 2021. Directed by Samantha Stark, the recent documentary will highlight the various narratives around the conservatorship, which has controlled Britney’s life for the last 13 years.gizmostory.com
