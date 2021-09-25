CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Controlling Britney Spears Review: All You Should Know Before Watching It

By Lokesh Bhardwaj
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOffering insight into the conservatorship, the latest documentary, “Controlling Britney Spears,” will detail into how the legal arrangement has extensively controlled the singer’s life. The documentary will arrive on Hulu and FX and is the follow-up to the previous documentary, “Framing Britney Spears, which dropped earlier this year on February 5, 2021. Directed by Samantha Stark, the recent documentary will highlight the various narratives around the conservatorship, which has controlled Britney’s life for the last 13 years.

'Controlling Britney Spears' Filmmakers Say They've Listened to 'Disturbing' Secret Recordings of Pop Star

Samantha Stark and Liz Day are speaking out about Britney Spears' conservatorship. Outside of the Los Angeles County Courthouse, where Judge Brenda Penny suspended Britney's father, Jamie Spears, as conservator of her estate, the filmmakers behind FX and Hulu’s Controlling Britney Spears gave ET's Lauren Zima more insight into one of the most shocking claims in their documentary.
Public reactions to new 'Controlling Britney Spears' documentary

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing. Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in...
'If You Care About Mental Health, You Should Watch' Trailer Drops For New Britney Spears Doc

Netflix has dropped a trailer for a new documentary about Britney Spears’ conservatorship, which will hit the streaming platform on Sept. 28. “I just want my life back,” the trailer for “Britney vs Spears” begins, incorporating a powerful sound bite from Spears’ groundbreaking hearing in June in which the pop icon told a judge she wanted out of the arrangement.
'Controlling Britney Spears': How to Stream the New Britney Doc for Free Online

The week before Britney Spears’ next conservatorship court date, the New York Times has announced the release of its new documentary, Controlling Britney Spears. UFC 266 Live Stream: How to Watch Volkanovski vs. Ortega Online on ESPN+. The highly anticipated doc is available to watch on FX and Hulu beginning...
Britney Vs. Spears: Everything You Need To Know About The Netflix Documentary

If Hulu and The New York Times’ Framing Britney Spears documentary sent shivers down your spine, then wait until you watch Netflix’s. Earlier this year, two highly-publicised documentaries about the Spears' career, personal life and conservatorship hit our TV screens. In February, the world was shook to its core as...
TV Review: With her father now removed, dueling Britney Spears documentaries examine the conservatorship that has controlled her life for 13 years

For the past 13 years, Britney Spears has been under a conservatorship that limits any kind of meaningful agency over her life or her finances. A pair of new documentaries investigate how that has played out — and why — both released days ahead of a pivotal court hearing on Wednesday that removed Spears’ father Jamie Spears as her conservator. Both films paint a deeply unsettling portrait of a ...
EXPLAINER: How conservatorships like Britney Spears’ work

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears has successfully ousted her father from the conservatorship that controls her life and money, and she is likely to be freed to make her own decisions in November. Here’s a look at how conservatorships operate, what’s unusual about hers, and why she and so many fans have worked to […]
Britney Spears’ lawyers say their scrutiny of her father is just starting after he was removed as conservator

Britney Spears and her attorney successfully drove her father from the conservatorship that has run the singer’s life and controlled her money, but they say they are not done scrutinizing him and the actions he took over the past 13 years. After a Los Angeles Superior Court judge suspended James Spears as conservator, attorney Mathew Rosengart […]
Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander reacts to her engagement

Britney Spears’ ex-husband of 55 hours, Jason Alexander, is wishing the “Lucky” pop star well following news of her recent engagement to actor Sam Asghari. “I’m always going to love her,” he said in a new interview. “If she’s happy with Sam and that’s going to happen, I’m happy for her.”
Attorney: Removal of Spears' father is 'a loss for Britney'

A judge's decision to remove Britney Spears father from control of the conservatorship that has wielded vast power over her life is “a loss” for the singer, his attorney said Thursday.A Los Angeles court on Wednesday suspended James Spears from the conservatorship that he sought in 2008. The judge cited the “toxic environment” his presence had created.In a statement to The Associated Press, the elder Spears' attorney, Vivian Thoreen, said he loves his daughter unconditionally and has tried for 13 years "to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father."“This included helping...
