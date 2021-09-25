CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gigi Hadid Put a Sexy Spin on the Standard White Button-Up

By Alicia Brunker
In Style
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe white button-up shirt — everyone has one, but no one styles the trusty stand-by quite like Gigi Hadid. On Saturday, Gigi stepped out in an oversized version and put a sexy spin on the wardrobe classic during a recent outing in Milan. While walking the city's streets, the supermodel left her Polo by Ralph Lauren shirt partially unbuttoned (not so dissimilar from the single-buttoned cardigan), revealing her abs and a peek at her matching bra. She paired the crisp button-up with cream leather pants — which she tucked into black Chelsea boots — and aviator sunglasses.

