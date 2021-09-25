CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Bergeron Shares Big Career News and 'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Rejoicing

By Selena Barrientos
goodhousekeeping.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s official: Tom Bergeron is coming back to TV!. More than a year after leaving Dancing With the Stars, Tom is making his return to the small screen to host a remake of the game show Tic-Tac-Dough. Days before Deadline announced the exciting news, Tom teased the new project to Full House actor Bob Saget on his podcast Bob Saget’s Here for You. At the time, Tom said he was “waiting to hear if it’s picked up." Now that it’s gotten the green light, he's ready to celebrate.

