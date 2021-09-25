Tom Bergeron Shares Big Career News and 'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Rejoicing

As fans gear up for a new season of Dancing with the Stars, this being the 30th Season, it will also be the second season familiar faces like Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews will not be returning after their sudden release last year. While Bergeron had been hosting the popular dance competition for 15 years, Andrews was brought on for five years starting in 2014 after her stint as a celebrity dancer during Season 10. But while there are still fans who aren't over the sudden change, Andrews has moved on and is currently gearing up for football season.

