Pep Guardiola Describes Man City As 'Outstanding' in Victory Over 'Kings of the Champions League' Chelsea

By Harry Siddall
CityXtra
CityXtra
 8 days ago

The Catalan boss watched in awe on the sidelines, with his side back to their free-flowing best in a narrow, but very convincing victory at Stamford Bridge.

Coupled with Manchester United's loss to Aston Villa at Old Trafford, the Blues' fantastic result leapfrogs them into second place in the Premier League table - level on points with leaders Liverpool.

Gabriel Jesus scored the lone goal, but the rest of the Manchester City team put in a performance to be proud of. Pressing from minute one to 90, Guardiola's side didn't allow Chelsea a moment to breathe.

Speaking to BT Sport directly after the game, Pep Guardiola has described his Manchester City side as 'outstanding,' and recognises the magnitude of the three points.

"Just three points but important ones against the kings of the Champions League," Guardiola told reporters.

"The team can always play good or play bad but always when we play we try to do it and today the guys were outstanding."

Pep Guardiola has also expressed his pride in how his team set-up. Playing their natural game all afternoon, the forward line forced Chelsea into problems, but stayed firm in their defence.

"We come here and play our game," Guardiola declared.

"Sometimes we cannot do it because the opponent is better but we had courage to press high and they could not make the build-up where they are usually masters."

