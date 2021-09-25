NCAA Gameday: Steelers 2022 Potential NFL Draft Prospects and Open Thread

I understand that many of you are Angry, Frustrated, Ticked Off and are either deciding to quit or have quit or are on the verge of quitting based off 3 games, well fine you want to quit then quit, I'm not stopping you, The organization ain't stopping you, in fact the only people stopping ya from quitting is yourselves. By quitting the Steelers your admitting that you no longer want to stand with them and fight, your like a boxer who keeps saying to the ref No Mas, No Mas. If most of Steeler Nation had any Brains and or Balls which as evident by many comments on this site and Steelers Depot you have none, you would stay until the end. Instead what you fans have done is duck tail and run. You do this because you feel that by running away you don't have to see the team anymore, that it's better to run and hide than stand and fight.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO