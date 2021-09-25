CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCAA Gameday: Steelers 2022 Potential NFL Draft Prospects and Open Thread

By Pittsblitz56
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Week 4 of the college football season. I guess I jinxed the Bearcat quarterback yet once again, last year I highlighted Desmond Ridder in one of these and the young man had a poor outing. So much so that a few draftniks said they wouldn’t touch him until Round 4. While he didn’t get off to a great start against Indiana, I think he rebounded very well in that game and honestly some credit has to go to the Hoosier defense, they play hard. Still showing some of the traits and fight that make him a legit prospect. I’m still on the bandwagon. Cincinnati has a bye week, but will resume play against Notre Dame the following weekend. Be sure to check in on Ridder next Saturday.

