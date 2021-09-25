29834 10th Ave SW
Fantastic opportunity to own this great home. Large covered deck with tile floor will keep you dry in the winter as you enjoy the Sound & mountain views. Large open kitchen with new flooring, 2 ovens, microwave, gas range, built in refrigerator & lots of cabinets. The home has had a lot of updating in the last few years. Newer roof, Undated electric panel box wired for generator, New paint inside and out, new carpet and laminate flooring, newer furnace. Everyone will like the over sized 2 car garage with work bench, basin sink and lots of cabinet storage plus two car carport & three storage sheds. Downstairs you will find the Laundry room & roughed in 3/4 bath. Finally off the kitchen is 370 Sq. Ft of addition ready for your imagination.www.washingtonwaterfronts.com
Comments / 0