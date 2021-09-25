29834 10th Ave SW

Rare opportunity available in the Capitol Square community. Live in a beautiful townhome nestled on a quiet, tree lined street directly across from The Wharf on the Southwest Waterfront. Only a short stroll from DC's most spectacular water views, finest restaurants and coffee shops, outdoor seafood markets, upscale retail, and world-class entertainment venues. Close to Capitol Hill, Nationals Ballpark, Audi Soccer Field, Arena Stage, museums and more. Quick access to the L-Enfant metro station, 395, 295, and The GW Parkway. This 4-bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome offers both luxury and flexibility on 4 levels. The first floor features a cozy guest bedroom with en suite. Its easy to reimagine this space as a private home office. Walk outside to a fenced-in backyard or into the attached one-car garage with a second partially covered outdoor parking spot. Upstairs on the second floor, enjoy a well-appointed, eat-in kitchen with a sunny balcony and wine refrigerator as well as a spacious, open-concept dining and living area with a gas fireplace. The third floor includes the primary bedroom with en suite featuring both a bathtub and a separate, glass-enclosed rainforest shower as well as a walk-in, Elfa closet. The second bedroom on this level has another Elfa closet and shares a bathroom with the common area. The entire top level can be used as a bedroom and/or as an office with library and seating. The washer and dryer are located on this level. All of this and a low monthly HOA fee that covers waste removal and lawn care for a stress-free, urban lifestyle.

