‘Walking Dead’ Star’s Model Son Arrested for Punching Woman in Face in NYC

Police in Sacramento have reportedly started conducting extra patrols in the North Oak Park neighborhood after multiple women reported finding bizarre gifts left on their windshield wipers: pairs of underwear. “It seems like it zeroes in on one person and does it multiple times, and then it stops,” Caity Maple told The Sacramento Bee about her experience with the mysterious perpetrator. Maple, who is running for the Sacramento City Council, said she initially thought she was being targeted because of her campaign. But after numerous other women reported the same bizarre occurrences, that seemed less likely. Maple said she discovered ladies’ underwear placed beneath her windshield wipers on at least four different occasions, despite parking in a different location. Police confirmed that they had received reports about the underwear and had stepped up patrols, but the culprit and his or her motive remain a mystery. “It’s just creepy, you don’t know when they’re going to do it or if they’re watching,” Maple was quoted telling the Bee.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO