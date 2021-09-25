CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Walking Dead’ Star’s Model Son Arrested for Punching Woman in Face in NYC

By Corbin Bolies
 7 days ago
Mingus Reedus, the 21-year-old son of supermodel Helena Christensen and The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus, was arrested in New York Friday night after allegedly punching a woman in the face in Little Italy, per the New York Daily News. Reedus, who works as a model, was allegedly arguing with the woman before he swung at her, forcing her to be taken to the hospital for a minor injury. Officials do not believe Reedus and the woman, who both attended the San Gennaro street festival Friday, knew each other before the argument.

