"I'm So Proud, We Have Done It!" - Pep Guardiola Glows at Significant Milestone Reached Through Chelsea Victory

By Harry Winters
 8 days ago
Guardiola, who joined Manchester City in the summer of 2016, set a new club record on Saturday afternoon, as he recorded his 221st victory as manager of the Etihad club.

The Premier League champions finally got the better of Thomas Tuchel's robust Chelsea side, as they beat the West London club at Stamford Bridge.

After a dominant opening first 45 minutes, Manchester City were rewarded for their high octane performance, when Gabriel Jesus' 53rd minute strike broke the deadlock at the Bridge.

The Sky Blues would go on to secure all three points, and will now quickly turn their attention to matches against Paris Saint Germain and Liverpool, before the upcoming international break.

Saturday’s significant victory at Stamford Bridge was also Pep Guardiola's 221st as Manchester City boss, with the Catalan surpassing the record of Les McDowall and setting a new club-record for most wins by a single Man City manager.

Reflecting on the milestone post-match, Pep Guardiola told the media that he was "so proud" of the achievement.

"I'm so proud. We have done it, this milestone. During the period we have been together, we are together happy, magnificent. We can lose finals, but we play with incredible courage. That makes me proud, a little bit for myself, but for Man City."

"In my career I have won and I have lost. I have never scored and goal and I have never saved a penalty. I know the statistics with Thomas [Tuchel] or before with Jose [Mourinho], Jurgen [Klopp] and the other ones - but we were always ourselves."

Since joining Manchester City, Pep Guardiola has won a total of ten pieces of silverware, including three Premier League titles and a record-breaking four League Cups.

