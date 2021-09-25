CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals' Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina hilariously roasted by teammate

By Grey Papke
Yardbarker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Louis Cardinals teammates Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina are known for their remarkable longevity. That also opens them up to jokes about how old they are. The Cardinals won their 14th consecutive game Saturday, matching a feat the franchise previously accomplished in 1935. That fact was great fodder for Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar, who used the opportunity to roast his teammates over their age.

