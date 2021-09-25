Stephen Curry, Michael Jordan Caught Having Moment At Ryder Cup
Much is to expected of the Golden State Warriors next season, and a lot of that falls on the shoulders of one Stephen Wardell Curry. But as the season is still weeks away, Curry has taken the time this offseason to engage in his other athletic passion – golf. As the Warriors star attended the 2021 Ryder Cup, he was seen striking up a conversation with Michael Jordan, another NBA icon known for his love for hitting the links.www.warriorscentral.com
Comments / 0