Stephen Curry, Michael Jordan Caught Having Moment At Ryder Cup

After three years of waiting and speculation, it’s time to put the tees in the ground and balls in the air. The 43rd Ryder Cup is here. The biennial event between 12 of the best golfers from the United States and all of Europe began on Friday morning at Whistling Straits’ Straits Course in Haven, Wisconsin, and it was all America on Day 1. Europe may have won seven of the last nine events, but they’ll need to come from behind, 6-2, if they’re to win or even retain the cup.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO