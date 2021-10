A recent survey from AAA finds that people are more likely to consider travel insurance because of COVID-19. Planning a trip or traveling, in general, has looked a lot different since the pandemic hit. One effect of the pandemic is that more people are opting to insure their trips. Some insurance providers have even started offering plans that cover losses because of covid-19 or other epidemic diseases. The survey from triple a showed that about one-third of travelers say they're more likely to buy insurance for their trips planned between now and the end of next year, specifically because of COVID.

TRAVEL ・ 9 DAYS AGO