Premier League

Everton condemn Norwich to sixth straight defeat

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
Soccer Football - Premier League - Everton v Norwich City - Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain - September 25, 2021 Everton's Abdoulaye Doucoure scores their second goal Reuters/Russell Cheyne

LIVERPOOL, England, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Andros Townsend and Abdoulaye Doucoure were on target as Everton condemned Norwich City to their sixth straight Premier League defeat with a comfortable 2-0 win at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Norwich have lost their last 16 Premier League games under manager Daniel Farke, having previously been defeated in 10 consecutive matches in the 2019-20 season when they were relegated.

"We know it was a tough start with our fixtures... when you play the first four games against Liverpool, Man City, Leicester and Arsenal, no one expects us to win too many points... that does something to the mood and confidence of the team," said Farke.

"We were definitely not the worse side today. It's not a situation where we will dance on the table, but it's not a situation where we wave the white flag either."

A subdued first half sprung to life in the 28th minute when Norwich loanee Ozan Kabak was adjudged to have brought down Allan in the box following a lengthy VAR check and Townsend dispatched the spot-kick.

Norwich offered little going forward in the first half and their only notable attempt came from Mathias Normann, whose shot from distance was palmed away by Jordan Pickford, who was returning to the side.

The visitors were better in attack after the break, with Normann and Ben Gibson going close but Everton crushed any hopes of a comeback when Doucoure finished smartly in the 77th minute after being played in by Demarai Gray.

Everton climbed into fifth place and Norwich stayed bottom of the table.

Everton boss Rafa Benitez said he was pleased with his side's start to the season -- 13 points from six games -- but said the best was yet to come.

"Watching (the players) in training, I expected we could do well, but in the Premier League you never know. I'm quite happy and I think that we will get better... I'm really pleased and hopefully we can carry on against Manchester United," Benitez said.

Farke added: "We were compact from the first to the last second. We needed 20 minutes to get into the game and be brave in possession. But then we dominated the game a lot in the second half. Sadly we were on the wrong end of the key moments."

SB Nation

QPR Tactical Review: Everton dominated and defeated

Everton suffered defeat to Championship side Queens Park Rangers on penalties after a very frustrating 90 minutes. The Toffees never really looked like having any kind of control over the game and the home side dominated, especially in the first half. Firstly, taking a look at an area which Everton...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Mixed injury news for Everton ahead of Norwich clash

Rafael Benitez has confirmed Jordan Pickford and Lucas Digne are back in training ahead of Everton’s match with Norwich on Saturday, but the Toffees will again be without a number of players for the game at Goodison Park. Pickford has missed the last two matches with a shoulder problem while...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Norwich midfielder Normann: Everton pen just like Ronaldo last week!

Norwich City midfielder Mathias Normann says they must stick together after their defeat to Everton. Normann insists they can turn things around. He told the club's website: “I think our performance was quite good actually and we played well, it's just the small margins in football. “I believe if we...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Norwich boss Farke brands Everton midfielder Allan 'diver'

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke branded Everton midfielder Allan a 'diver' after defeat on Saturday. Goals from Andros Townsend and Abdoulaye Doucoure either side of the break ensured that the Blues won their opening three top flight matches at Goodison Park for the first time since 1989 but condemned the Canaries to a record 16th consecutive Premier League loss under the same boss.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Everton pile more misery on rock-bottom Norwich

Everton inflicted Norwich’s latest defeat as goals from Andros Townsend and Abdoulaye Doucoure saw the Premier League basement boys beaten 2-0 at Goodison Park. Townsend put the hosts in front with a 29th-minute penalty, awarded after referee David Coote watched replays back pitchside of Ozan Kabak’s challenge on Allan. Norwich...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Jordan Pickford to return from injury as Everton host Norwich

Jordan Pickford is set to make his return to action in Saturday’s Premier League clash with Norwich at Goodison Park. The England goalkeeper, sidelined after suffering a shoulder injury sustained against Burnley on September 15, has been back in training, along with full-back Lucas Digne, who sustained a calf issue in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie at QPR.
PREMIER LEAGUE
