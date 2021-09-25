Michigan, Georgetown Among San Diego State’s Non-Conference Opponents in Upcoming Season

Forward Keshad Johnson. Photo credit: goaztecs.com

San Diego State’s basketball non-conference schedule includes the Aztecs’ first meeting with Michigan, where Brian Dutcher once served as an assistant and associate head coach.

Dutcher, now the Aztecs’ head coach for five years, will guide the team through its slate of 11 non-conference contests, which begin with the Nov. 9 season opener, at home, against UC Riverside.

SDSU hits the road to face Brigham Young on Nov. 12 before returning home for Arizona State and UT Arlington on Nov. 18 and Nov. 20. The game against Arlington will be a first for the schools.

On Thanksgiving, the Aztecs compete in the Paycom Wooden Legacy in Anaheim, against Georgetown, with the game to be broadcast on ESPN2. In the Aztecs’ only previous meeting, at Georgetown in the 1981-82 season, the Hoyas won 71-53.

Current Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing was a freshman on that squad.

San Diego State returns home to play Long Beach State on Nov. 30, before heading to Ann Arbor on Dec. 4 for the Michigan matchup. Michigan finished 23-5 last season and reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.

Cal State Fullerton comes to Viejas Arena on Dec. 8 for its 32nd meeting with the Aztecs before SDSU starts an eight-day break for finals.

They return to action on Dec. 17 to play Saint Mary’s College in Phoenix, then wrap up their non-conference schedule at home on Dec. 22, when they welcome UC San Diego to Viejas Arena.

San Diego State has posted an 18-1 record in non-conference contests over the past two seasons.