Neoadjuvant IO Response Suggestive of Long-Term Benefit in HPV– HNSCC
Responses achieved with immunotherapy preoperatively with could lead to lasting benefit in patients with HOV-associated head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Emerging data for neoadjuvant immunotherapy (IO) in patients with human papilloma-virus (HPV)–negative head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) suggest that responses achieved preoperatively could lead to lasting benefit, according to a presentation during the American Head & Neck Society’s 10th International Conference on Head and Neck Cancer.1.www.targetedonc.com
Comments / 0