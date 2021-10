The first time Adam Roe saw the home on 134 Huckleberry Lane in The Highlands, a gated community between Seattle and Shoreline, he couldn’t believe his eyes. “I felt like I had discovered and stumbled upon some Inca ruins — something no one had seen for thousands of years. It was covered with branches and mold. Trees were growing on the roof. It was fascinating and horrific at the same time,” Roe says.

