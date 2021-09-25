Community Voices: Creating an alternate future through home repairs

I saw a great political advertisement last week from Curtis Johnson, who is running for school board in Roseville. Mr. Johnson stands in front of famous time travel machines from the movies (TARDIS from “Dr. Who” and the DeLorean with flux capacitor from “Back to the Future”) and suggests that rather than being worried about making a small change in the past that has a big effect on the world as we know it, we should take that small step today that will have a big effect on the world for coming generations.