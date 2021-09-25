CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly

By Joe Hindy
Android Authority
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the 399th edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week:. Netflix is experimenting with a free plan in Kenya. The free plan gives access to one-fourth of the app’s catalog as a sort of extended trial. It doesn’t require you to add a payment method but you do still need an account. Netflix said it was testing the free plan in Kenya first and may roll it out in other countries sooner or later.

www.androidauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
komando.com

Your apps are watching everywhere you go unless you change this setting

We used to download apps, enable permissions and share data without giving it a second thought. These days, most people want more control over their info. That starts with protecting yourself from endless data breaches, leaks and hacks. When was the last time you checked to make sure your info isn’t floating around the web for anyone to find? Tap or click to check your email address against a database of major hacks.
CELL PHONES
techgig.com

Google bans 136 dangerous apps; see full list, uninstall now

With the increase of mobile device use in everyday life, it is no surprise to see cybercriminals targeting these endpoints for financial crimes. Zimperium zLabs recently discovered an aggressive mobile premium services campaign with upwards of 10 million victims globally, and the total amount stolen could be well into the hundreds of millions of Euros.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Speed up your Android phone with this handy app

Every new device works fantastic when we first buy them. Their speed is lightning fast, and you fall in love with your new gadget. That is until they slow down. Tap or click here to find out why you’ll need to upgrade your old Android to avoid losing access to your Google account.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Popular Android apps are leaking user data online

Over a dozen top Android apps listed on the Google Play Store were found to be leaking user data, according to a cybersecurity investigation. Analyzing the configuration of popular Android apps, security researchers at CyberNews found that 14 top Android apps with over 140 million collective installs are leaking sensitive user data due to improper access controls on their Firebase real-time database.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Games#Android Auto#Android Apps Weekly#Labs#Google Photos
testingcatalog.com

Google Phone app pushes Material You redesign to more Android users

This app is one of Google apps that received a wide Material You redesign rollout and should be available to many. Alike Gmail, on Android versions below 12 it got a slightly blue background colour and blue primary colours. The control layouts got wider and rounder at the same time.
CELL PHONES
techviral.net

10 Best Multitasking And Shortcut Apps For Your Android

Let’s admit; Android is right now the most popular mobile operating system. Compared to other mobile operating systems for PC, Android offers you more features and customization options. Android is also known for its multitasking features. For example, you can split-screen on Android to run both apps side by side....
CELL PHONES
T3.com

Android Auto wallpaper update clears the way for greater in-app personalization

Despite recent news of it being folded into Google Maps, Android Auto has just announced that it's bringing an important new feature to the app, which adds more wallpapers. Users are currently limited to the platform's default wallpaper without an APK update, so this is good news for those looking for better customization controls when using the service.
CELL PHONES
gamingonphone.com

Pokemon TCG Live App is announced for Android and iOS devices

The Pokemon Company International has unveiled the Pokemon TCG Live app for Android and iOS devices. This new app will allow Trainers to enjoy the Pokemon Trading Card Game is an updated digital format. The Pokemon TCG Live app will release as a free-to-play game, which also marks the first time that this strategy game Pokemon TCG will be playable on smartphones, in addition to tablets, PCs, and Macs.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Netflix
lifewire.com

Searching Could Be a Bit Easier in the Android Gmail App

The Android Gmail app is slated to receive an update to make searching through your inbox a little easier. Google has announced via Workspace Updates that it's begun updating the Gmail app on Android, adding 'chips' to aid with searches. For example, you'll be able to do things like narrow results by name or a specific date. According to the announcement, "Search filters can be used independently or post-search, helping you choose filtering options from rich drop-down lists."
CELL PHONES
notebookcheck.net

Google ports its "chips" feature from Gmail for desktop to the Android app

Gmail has never had the ability to filter its searches on Android devices. Now, however, some users have noticed that is starting to change. The latest app update adds a considerably upgraded set of options to refine results in a more desktop-like experience. This may make the whole process much more streamlined and quicker in the near future.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

The best Android VPN apps 2021

With Android offering a haven for developers, there are a number of Android VPN apps out there - but we want to ensure you're using the best VPN for your device, that offers top security and a great user experience. Providing a secure connection online - especially when you're using...
CELL PHONES
The Hacker News

Google to Auto-Reset Unused Android App Permissions for Billions of Devices

Google on Friday said it's bringing an Android 11 feature that auto-resets permissions granted to apps that haven't been used in months, to devices running Android versions 6 and above. The expansion is expected to go live later this year in December 2021 and enabled on Android phones with Google...
CELL PHONES
9to5Google

Google app gains ‘Personal results’ setting for Search on Android

Google is continuing to add more settings to the Search app on Android with a new preference to control “Personal results.”. “Personal results,” complete with a sparkle icon, follows “Hide explicit results” at the start of this month. It opens an inline webpage where you can “Choose whether Search can show you personal results based on info in your Google Account.” This toggle covers:
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

For Both Android & iOS: Top 6 Hybrid Mobile App Development Frameworks

A report by Statista shows so many choices of frameworks that will let developers build hybrid apps. React Native and Flutter were the top two-hybrid frameworks in 2019 and 2020. Many modern developers are moving towards other options like- Xamarin, Unity, Dojo, and Corona among others. We will take factors such as Popularity, review, and expert opinions into consideration to pick these revolutionary technologies of the modern mobile app development trends. We are going to pick a few best hybrid development frameworks from the app development industry and discuss them.
CELL PHONES
gamepressure.com

Windows 11 Can Run Android Apps on Par With Snapdragon 865

The first benchmarks of apps running in an emulated Android environment on Windows 11 have emerged, and it could be quite good, as the apps already run as they would on flagship smartphones. IN A NUTSHELL:. The performance of Android emulation on Windows can be compared with a device based...
COMPUTERS
Android Central

Beware, a Slack bug is kicking users out of the Android app

Slack reported a problem with sign-on in the Android app that was logging users out and making it difficult to log back in. This issue is limited to the Android app, so Slack on iOS and desktop platforms is still functioning. Android users using Single Sign-On (logging in with Google)...
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Google TV app adds a remote control for your Android TV

Google has been working on a virtual remote control in the Google TV app for quite a while. We first spotted the feature in version 4.25 of the app back in March. While the feature wasn’t live at the time, we managed to enable it manually to give us a glimpse of what to expect when it eventually rolls out with a future build. At I/O 2021 in May, Google then announced that it was working on building the remote control feature directly into Android phones, making it easy for all users to control their Android TVs. The company is now finally rolling the feature out to users.
CELL PHONES
urbanmatter.com

Melbet App Download for Android and iOS

It is impossible to imagine a bookmaker without its own online portal, Melbet is no exception. To reach the maximum audience of bettors, the platform has developed a mobile version of Melbet and the app. The smartphone version has options identical to the original, the app features minimum traffic consumption and low internet speed requirements. BC is not among the Internet resources subject to blocking by the RCN, the program will be able to be used without additional settings.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Today Weather App Redesigned for Tablets, Foldables and Android 12-style for Widgets

XDA’s favorite solution for a full-featured weather app is Today Weather. This app has been one of the best free weather apps available on the Play store for some time now. Consistent updates keep this app fitted with new features and more weather sources. Now their latest update brings a new design that supports foldable devices, tablets, and an Android 12-style look to the widgets.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy