5 Android apps you shouldn't miss this week - Android Apps Weekly

Google has been working on a virtual remote control in the Google TV app for quite a while. We first spotted the feature in version 4.25 of the app back in March. While the feature wasn’t live at the time, we managed to enable it manually to give us a glimpse of what to expect when it eventually rolls out with a future build. At I/O 2021 in May, Google then announced that it was working on building the remote control feature directly into Android phones, making it easy for all users to control their Android TVs. The company is now finally rolling the feature out to users.

