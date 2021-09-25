Hear all about it – Ribbon cutting at Thigpen Audiology

After more than a year in Tullahoma, Thigpen Audiology welcomed patients and community members to come see and hear what they are all about. This past week, Thigpen Audiology held a ribbon cutting event to celebrate the remodeling of the office and new ownership of its Tullahoma location at 705 NW Atlantic St., Suite B. The celebration was originally scheduled for 2020 to commemorate the one year anniversary but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.