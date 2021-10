Florida State suffered a 31-23 loss to Louisville Saturday, dropping to 0-4 in its second year under coach Mike Norvell. The Seminoles fell behind 31-13 at halftime, but buckled up defensively and improved enough on offense to gradually mount a second half comeback. FSU actually had a chance to tie the game late in the fourth quarter, but an interception with 48 seconds left on the clock stymied a promising drive and sealed the defeat.

