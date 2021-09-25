CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinese Movie Title Has “Moses” Removed from its Name

persecution.org
Cover picture for the article09/25/2021 China (International Christian Concern) – A Chinese movie with “Moses” in its title slated to be in theaters this December, suddenly had its name changed. The new name was announced by its director at the ongoing Beijing International Film Festival. On September 20, when director Zhang Ji appeared on...

Moses
