CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Best New Gaming Trailers (Week of 9/20/21)

IGN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best game trailers for the week of 9/20/21! 00:00 - Far Cry 6 Giancarlo Esposito Answers Fan Mail - Official Trailer 02:30 - Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set - Official Launch Trailer 03:40 - World War Z: Aftermath - Official Launch Trailer 05:15 - Rainbow Six Siege: Showdown - Official Back to the Wild West Trailer 06:14 - Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout - Official Fall Festival Trailer 06:59 - Fall Guys x Kena: Bridge of Spirits - Official Collaboration Trailer 07:36 - PUBG Mid-Autumn Festival Celebration - Official Teaser Trailer 07:57 - Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan - Official World of Imagination Trailer 09:36 - Crisis Wing - Official Launch Trailer 10:55 - Genshin Impact - Official Sangonomiya Kokomi Gameplay Overview Trailer 16:43 - Fortnite x Balenciaga - Official Collaboration Trailer 17:04 - Far Cry 6 Giancarlo Esposito's Gameplay Tips And Tricks - Official Trailer 20:39 - Steam Highwayman: Smog & Ambuscade - Official Trailer 21:49 - Melty Blood: Type Lumina - Official Noel vs Roa Gameplay Trailer 25:19 - MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - Official Legend of the Kestrel Lancers Expansion Game Overview Trailer 26:54 - Sea of Thieves: Season Four - Official Update Trailer 32:42 - MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries - Official Legend of the Kestrel Lancers Teaser Trailer 32:57 - Antonball Deluxe - Official Nintendo Switch Release Date Trailer 34:02 - RiMS Racing - Official Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer 34:34 - Breakwaters - Official Water Trailer 35:32 - Riftbound - Official Demo Release Trailer 36:34 - Far Cry 6 Giancarlo Esposito Deconstructs Guerrilla Weapons - Official Trailer 37:46 - Melty Blood: Type Lumina - Official Hisui VS Kohaku Gameplay Trailer 41:40 - Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Prince's Edition - Official Launch Trailer 42:10 - Genshin Impact - Official Sangonomiya Kokomi Character Demo Trailer 44:01 - Lemnis Gate - Official Gameplay Overview Trailer 49:26 - Far Cry 6 Giancarlo Will Face You Now - Official Trailer IGN's new weekly game trailer round-up is here to get you caught up on the best video game trailers for the upcoming video games of 2021. From PS5 game trailers, Xbox Series X game trailers, Nintendo Switch game trailers, PC game trailers, and new indie game trailers, we've got you covered.

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
Android Police

16 new (and 1 WTF) Android games from the last week: The best, worst, and everything in between (9/12/21 - 9/19/21)

Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today's list is broken up into several segments, ranging from best, average, to mediocre. So whether you're looking for the best games of quality or are simply looking for the latest free-to-play gacha titles, you're covered. This week I have a unique deck-building game themed around rats protecting their enclave, a trippy point and click adventure game that offers interesting art, and a quirky adventure game that's perfect for Halloween. So without further ado, here are the new and notable Android games released during the last week.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

PS5 & PS4 New Releases – New PS5 & PS4 Games Releasing This Week (September 20-26)

PS5 & PS4 New Releases – The busy season of the year is starting to fall down on us, as September continues to roll along with highly anticipated releases coming out this week like Death Stranding: Director’s Cut and Kena: Bridge Of Spirits along with a bunch more games coming to PS5 and PS4. Check out last weeks releases here in case you missed anything.
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

New This Week in Video Games (Sept. 20 – 24)

The fall season of video games is already looking to be an interesting one. The later half of the previous season set a good precedent for things to come, having little down time between video game releases. Now, we are entering the season of hard hitters and games that shouldn’t be so quickly overlooked. Here are the new game releases for the week of September 20, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giancarlo Esposito
BGR.com

Black Friday video game deals: PS5, Xbox Series X, more

Planning for the holidays is a must in this day and age. You’re likely going to need to allocate some money from your budget on what you purchase for others around that time. Hot items that are going to cost more during the year are usually purchased on Black Friday or Cyber Monday. That’s because some of the best deals you’ll find are during that time. We’re here to keep track of some of the best Black Friday deals out there. Make sure to visit our posts on TVs, smart home deals, and laptops. But we’re here to discuss video games...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

19 new Android games from the last week: The best, worst, and everything in between (9/19/21 - 9/26/21)

Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today's list is broken up into several segments, ranging from best, average, to mediocre. So whether you're looking for the best games of quality or are simply looking for the latest free-to-play gacha titles, you're covered. This week I have a good port from Square Enix, a lazy port from Square Enix, and a greedy pay-to-win Pokémon game. So without further ado, here are the new and notable Android games released during the last week.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Sega's Mysterious RPG Is Sin Chronicle

After teasing the game for some time, Sega has revealed its new mobile RPG, Sin Chronicle – a game based on player decisions that can only ever be made once. The centerpiece of Sega's Tokyo Game Show 2021 showcase – a game teased ahead of time as a "new RPG" emphasizing player choice and unique experiences – Sin Chronicle is a mobile RPG for iOS and Android devices. It's is scheduled to launch on December 15 in Japan as a free download with in-app purchases. Pre-registration and closed beta registration has already begun. We've not yet heard word about a western release.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Top 10 Nintendo 64 Games of all Time

As IGN celebrates its 25th anniversary, we're updating our previous Top N64 Games list, originally written more than 21 years ago, to celebrate the N64 games that have left the biggest mark not just on our lives, but on the industry as a whole. Here are the top 10 N64 games of all time. Check out our full 25-strong list on IGN.com: https://www.ign.com/articles/2000/06/20/the-top-25-n64-games-of-all-time.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Gaming#Mercenaries#Round Up
IGN

Game Scoop! 645: Game of the Year Watch 2021 Continues

Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Tina Amini, Sam Claiborn, and Justin Davis -- are discussing Game of the Year contenders like Deathloop, Resident Evil Village, Hot Wheels Unleashed, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Elder Scrolls Online: Deadlands Teaser Trailer

Experience the cataclysmic conclusion to the "Gates of Oblivion" year-long adventure in The Elder Scrolls Online: Deadlands. Explore new worlds, discover strange new allies, and foil Dagon's plans to rule Nirn in this action-packed 20-hour finale.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition - Launch Trailer

The turn-based tactics game Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition is available now on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Check out the launch trailer for a look at gameplay and more. Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition comes with four DLC expansions which include DLC 4, Corrupted Horizons. Earth has been overrun. A mutating alien menace threatens the last remnants of mankind. It's up to you to lead Earth's resistance: explore a ravaged planet, build your bases, research new technologies, manage resources on a global scale, and fight in full-scale, turn-based tactical battles to survive. Work together with different factions to unite mankind and take back the planet via Phoenix Point's diplomacy system, or crush all your rivals with military might.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Summoners War: Lost Centuria - 2021 Season 6 Update Trailer

Summoners War: Lost Centuria's Season 6 update is available now and brings new monsters along with battle mode updates and more to the fantasy RPG. The new monsters include Ritesh, a Beast Monk that has mastered the wind element, and Kernadon, a Lizardman ready to poison its opponents.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
IGN

The Biggest Game Releases of October 2021

Get ready for spooky season! If you can believe it, it's already Fall, which means brand new big games are about to start dropping as fast as dead leaves from a tree. So if you're curious as to what to look out for this coming month, then look no further! Here is a full rundown of all the biggest games releasing in October of 2021. Now, it really doesn't matter what type of "gamer" you are, because this month is going to have something for you. If you're into huge open world sandboxes filled with crazy over-the-top action featuring a dog named after our favorite breakfast meat, then look no further than Ubisoft's Far Cry 6. Or if the spooky Halloween season has you in the mood for some eeries atmospheres, then Nintendo's latest entry in the Metroid season should deliver exactly what you need with Metroid Dread. Of course, sports fanatics can also get their kicks in the annual release of FIFA, and if you're looking for a wackier take on events that make you go outside, then Riders Republic may just fit the bill. It doesn't stop there though, if Halloween has you in the mood for some monsters, check out the latest from the Dark Pictures Anthology with House of Ashes, or if you want something a bit more upbeat, blast off into space with the long-awaited Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. We hear it's pretty good! And finally, for all you Left 4 Dead fans out there, blow the heads off the undead with Back 4 Blood, which is also hitting Game Pass on day one!
FIFA
nintendoeverything.com

Famitsu software sales (9/20/21 – 9/26/21) – Top 30

This week’s expanded Japanese software sales are as follows:. 2. [NSW] Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot + A New Power Awakens Set – 42,074 / NEW. 4. [NSW] WarioWare: Get It Together! – 21,909 / 126,317. 5. [PS4] Tales of Arise – 15,224 / 199,668. 6. [NSW] Minecraft – 12,937 /...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Squid Games’ Games, Explained

One of the express joys of watching Squid Game, the hit South Korean survival drama blowing up on Netflix, is how the show twists childhood games into life-or-death contests. While some games from the show, like Tug-of-War, are popular across the globe, some of these games might not be all too familiar outside of South Korea. As someone who grew up on the playgrounds of Seoul, there is a deeper history behind the twisted, colorful competitions of Squid Game.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Sin Chronicle - Announcement Trailer (Japanese) | TGS 2021

Watch the trailer for Sega's Sin Chronicle, a brand new mobile JRPG, which will be available on Android and iOS on December 15, 2021. Meet Sin Chronicle's characters and take a look at its turn-based combat in this first look at the game. Thanks for tuning into IGN's coverage of Tokyo Game Show 2021. TGS 2021 is 4 days full of new game reveals, new game trailers, and news for upcoming video games in 2021 and beyond.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

14 Minutes of Dungeon Encounters Gameplay - Square Enix's Back-to-Basics New RPG | TGS 2021

We guide you through 14 minutes of gameplay of Square Enix's new RPG, Dungeon Encounters, freshly revealed at Tokyo Game Show 2021 and due for release on October 14 for PlayStation 4, Steam and Nintendo Switch. Thanks for tuning into IGN's coverage of Tokyo Game Show 2021. TGS 2021 is 4 days full of new game reveals, new game trailers, and news for upcoming video games in 2021 and beyond.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

FaZe K1nG Talks Fashion, Yeezys, Fortnite and Winning $900,000 at 13 Years Old

Fortnite prodigy and streetwear aficionado K1NG sits down to talk to us about what it was like to win $900.000 at 13, how important it was to sign with FaZe Clan, and how he almost destroyed his Yeezys. FaZe K1NG has some of the best Fornite highlights in the game which is why it's no surprise FaZe Clan signed him so early on in his career. His plays have made it into the best Fortnite montage on the internet and he gives us some of his Fortnite tips and tricks on how to get to the next level. Come for the Fortnite gameplay and stay for the sneaker talk.
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy