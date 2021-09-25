CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kodiak, The National Aviary’s Steller’s Sea Eagle Escapes From Habitat

 8 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An eagle is on the loose after escaping from the National Aviary this Saturday.

The aviary says that a Steller’s Sea Eagle named Kodiak escaped from his habitat this morning.

(Photo Credit: National Aviary/Twitter)

Aviary staff is now trying to safely find and return him back to the habitat.

“While our efforts continue, it is important to note that eagles are very resilient birds and in the wild, they do not eat every day,” the Aviary said in a statement. “Kodiak is in excellent health and body condition, and this species is acclimated to a multitude of weather conditions.

They urge the public not to approach the eagle if they see him because he may get spooked and fly away.

Instead, they ask anyone who sees him, call 412-323-7235.

