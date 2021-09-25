Driver Killed, Passenger Hospitalized After Vehicle Overturns In Rockland County

CONGERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man is dead and another is hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in Rockland County .

The men were ejected from their vehicle after it struck a utility pole and overturned near Lake Road and Route 9W in Congers late Friday night, Clarkstown Police said Saturday.

Paramedics pronounced the driver, 35, dead at the scene. The passenger, 41, was treated and taken to Westchester Medical Center.

Police did not immediately release the victims’ identities because next of kin had not been notified.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.