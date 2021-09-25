CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockland County, NY

Driver Killed, Passenger Hospitalized After Vehicle Overturns In Rockland County

By CBSNewYork Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CURUE_0c7unfOD00

CONGERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A man is dead and another is hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in Rockland County .

The men were ejected from their vehicle after it struck a utility pole and overturned near Lake Road and Route 9W in Congers late Friday night, Clarkstown Police said Saturday.

Paramedics pronounced the driver, 35, dead at the scene. The passenger, 41, was treated and taken to Westchester Medical Center.

Police did not immediately release the victims’ identities because next of kin had not been notified.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS New York

1 Killed After Gasoline Tanker Overturns In Mahwah

MAHWAH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A truck driver was killed in a fiery crash in New Jersey. Massive flames and smoke poured out of the overturned gasoline tanker in Mahwah early Saturday morning. Police say the crash happened on the I-287 off-ramp onto Route 17. No other vehicles were involved.
MAHWAH, NJ
CBS New York

Driver Charged With DWAI In Crash That Killed 1, Injured 7 In Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — One person is dead and another is under arrest after a multi-car crash in Brentwood. Police charged 27-year-old Christian Lopez with driving while ability impaired/drugs for the crash that killed 57-year-old Soraida Polanco and injured seven others. It happened on Second Avenue, just west of Hilltop Drive, at around 9:40 p.m. Saturday. Police said Lopez was behind the wheel of an Acura TL when it hit the rear of a Toyota Camry. The impact pushed the Toyota into the opposite lane where it hit the side of a Jeep Wrangler. Polanco, a front seat passenger in the Toyota, was taken to South Shore University Hospital and pronounced dead. The driver of the Toyota, Rodolfo Polanco, 59, was hospitalized with serious injuries. Blanca Flor Moran Acosta, 35, was in the back seat and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Jeep, Meyvellin Munoz, 39, and her sons Xavier, 14, and Johann, 10, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Blanca Garcia, 71, a back seat passenger was hospitalized with serious injuries. Claro Munoz, 69, also in the back seat, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Lopez is expected to be arraigned Sunday
BRENTWOOD, NY
CBS New York

Pilot Injured In Small Plane Crash On Long Island

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A pilot was injured when a small plane crashed Saturday on Long Island. Police responded to the area near 2995 Sound Avenue in Riverhead around 10:45 a.m. Officers on the scene found the small private plane flipped over. The pilot had suffered minor injuries. According to police, the plane flipped while the pilot was attempting to land on a private airstrip. The FAA and NTSB have been notified.
RIVERHEAD, NY
CBS New York

Sunset Park Fire Sends 16 To Hospital

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A fire in Brooklyn left more than a dozen people injured. It happened around 11:20 p.m. Friday in a three-story building on 45th Street in Sunset Park. Officials said a 4-year-old boy had to be rescued from the home’s second-story window, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported Saturday. According to police, a 34-year-old woman jumped to safety from the same window. A 23-year-old woman was also hurt. A 50-year-old man and another woman suffered from smoke inhalation, officials said. Watch Natalie Duddridge’s report —  A total of 16 people were injured. Five were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, including the 4-year-old boy. “One...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockland County, NY
Traffic
Congers, NY
Traffic
City
Congers, NY
Congers, NY
Accidents
County
Rockland County, NY
Rockland County, NY
Crime & Safety
Rockland County, NY
Accidents
Congers, NY
Crime & Safety
CBS New York

$5,000 Reward Offered For Information In Orange County Cab Driver Shooting

NEWBURGH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting of a cab driver in Orange County. Jorge Arbayza de la Cruz, 51, was shot and killed Thursday evening on North Miller Street in Newburgh. Authorities believe de la Cruz was shot after being robbed by a group of men. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call (845) 569-7509. In addition to the bureau’s $5,000 reward, the victim’s family is also offering a $10,000 reward for information about the case.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

Police Searching For Missing Paramus Man Dylan Waehner-Larson

PARAMUS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police in New Jersey are asking for help finding a missing man. Paramus Police shared a picture of 29-year-old Dylan Waehner-Larson. He is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs about 175 pounds. Police say he has been missing since Tuesday. Investigators did not release any details about his disappearance, but anyone who sees him is asked to call police.
PARAMUS, NJ
CBS New York

1 Person Hospitalized After Garbage Truck Crashes In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSnewYork) — One person was hospitalized after an out-of-control garbage truck crashed overnight in Brooklyn. The truck slammed into a parked car before jumping a curb and ending up wedged against a building. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. near Avenue O and East 26th Street in Midwood. The cause is under investigation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Clarkstown Police
CBS New York

Police Release Images Of Suspects Wanted After Teen Shot In Head In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released new images of suspects wanted in the shooting of an innocent 16-year-old girl in Brooklyn. Kyla-Simone Sobers-Batties was shot in the head Friday. She underwent surgery and is in critical condition. It happened at a crowded park near Nevins Street and Wycoff Street in Boerum Hill. Investigators said Sobers-Batties was not the intended target and the motive for the shooting is unknown. “She just was at the wrong place at the wrong time. It can happen to any of us. Could happen to me, could happen to you,” Cobble Hill resident Tina Amado said. “It’s upsetting how often it happens,” Boerum Hill resident Ben Collins-Blake said. Police said one of the suspects fled on a Citi Bike.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

16-Year-Old Girl Fighting For Her Life After Being Shot In Head In Brooklyn, Search For Suspects Continues

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 16-year-old girl who was shot in the head in Brooklyn on Friday remains in the hospital, fighting for her life. Police say the girl was not the intended target. CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon spoke to the victim’s mother on the phone Saturday. She says the family is absolutely devastated by what happened to her. The victim, Kyla-Simone Sobers-Batties, was taken to New York Presbyterian Methodist Hospital for surgery to remove bullet fragments from her head. The Cobble Hill High School of American Studies student is fighting for her life, but her mother says she is strong and currently recovering. READ MORE:...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Caught On Camera: NYPD Officers Rescue Teenager From East River

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A daring rescue in the East River was caught on camera. NYPD body cameras captured the save. When a teen accidentally fell off a water-front railing & into the East River — it was @NYPD1Pct cops who responded. They jumped into action, tossing the struggling 17 y/o a life ring & pulling him from the water to safety. Your NYPD at work⤵️ #Finest pic.twitter.com/TVkukjLggm — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) October 1, 2021 Officers used a life ring to pull a 17-year-old boy from the water after he accidentally fell from a railing. The images were shared on Twitter by Commissioner Dermot Shea.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS New York

16-Year-Old Shot In Head At Brooklyn Playground In Critical Condition

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was shot in the head Friday in Brooklyn. Police said it happened just after 3 p.m. at a playground near Nevins Street and Wycoff Street in Boerum Hill, CBS2’s Cory James reported. According to neighbors, several kids were at the playground when the shooter opened fire. Neighbor Betty Lester told CBS2 she was in her apartment when she heard “four random shots.” The gunfire was so loud, she jumped up to look outside her window. “All the nannies and the babies running. There were kids over here too. Everybody was running...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
CBS New York

Police: Safe Stolen From Queens Home With Thousands In Cash, Tory Burch Sunglasses And Bulova Watch Inside

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say two men stole a safe from a home in Queens, with a high-end watch and sunglasses, thousands in cash and personal documents inside. The burglary happened shortly before 2 p.m. last Friday on 15th Avenue near 124th Street in College Point. Police said one suspect forced open a front window and climbed inside, while a second acted as a lookout. Video from a doorbell camera shows one man knock on the door and ring the doorbell, before the other is seen walking away. Police said the safe, valued around $200, was stolen from a bedroom closet. Inside, were $24,000, a $1,400 pair of Tory Burch sunglasses, $1,000 Bulova watch, an ID and documents. Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Current, Former NYPD Officers Arrested For Alleged Towing Scheme

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two current NYPD officers and a retired officer face bribery charges in an alleged towing scheme. James Davneiro, Giancarlo Osma and Michael Perri were arrested Friday morning. The alleged scheme started in May 2020. Investigators said Davneiro and Osma would respond to accidents and steer the damaged vehicles to a towing and auto repair business operated by Perri. In exchange, Perri allegedly paid the two officers thousands in cash bribes. Perri retired from the NYPD in June 2020.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police: Suspects Punch 3 People In Face In Series Of Unprovoked Attacks In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are asking for help finding several individuals suspected in a trio of attacks in Sheepshead Bay. Police said the victims of the three assaults are over 60 years old, but the attacks appeared to be random, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported Friday. Disturbing surveillance video shows an 81-year-old man biking down the street Tuesday. He’s approached by a suspect near East 27th Street and Avenue X and the suspect appears to deck him. A second video, taken moments later, shows a group of young men walking on the sidewalk near Avenue U and East 29th Street. A 64-year-old man...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New Jersey Car Show Goes All Electric

UPPER SADDLE RIVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A car show in New Jersey on Saturday went all electric. The event in Upper Saddle River was part of National Drive Electric Week. Enthusiasts and manufacturers showed off the latest in electric cars. CBS2’s John Elliott was there, catching up with drivers. “I can hear the road noise of the cars around me, so it actually increases my safety being silent because it puts my safety in my hands … It goes zero to 60 in under four seconds, and I take it on road trips. I’ve taken this one across the country six times,” one driver said. The car show was put on by the Upper Saddle River Environmental Committee and Sustainable Jersey.
UPPER SADDLE RIVER, NJ
CBS New York

Akbar Rogers Case Dismissed: ‘I’m Very Overwhelmed’

FREEPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A 45-year-old Long Island father learned Friday he will not stand trial. All charges have been dropped against him. Video of Freeport police beating the man was captured by a neighbor’s cellphone and helped in the dismissal. As CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reports, the video went viral and is difficult to watch. Freeport police were serving Akbar Rogers, a father of three, with an arrest warrant for pushing a pregnant woman when chaos broke out. Akbar denied pushing, and police claimed he then resisted arrest. Days before his trial was to begin, that harassment charge has been dropped “due to witness unavailability,”...
FREEPORT, NY
CBS New York

NYPD Officers Buy Safety Device For 90-Year-Old Robbery Victim In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two NYPD officers helped out one of the victims of a rash of Bronx robberies. The NYPD says the officers used their own money to buy 90-year-old John Valenti a safety device that makes noise when he’s in danger. When Officers McDowell & Alcantara from the @NYPD49Pct heard that a 90-year-old man was robbed recently, they wanted him to know that he wasn't alone & they cared. Using their own money, they bought him an audible alarm alerting the public if he ever needed help or was in danger. pic.twitter.com/M6UXU6fb76 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 29, 2021 A surveillance camera captured the moment someone robbed Valenti as he was checking his mail last week. READ MORE: Caught On Video: Police Say Man Suspected Of Robbing 7 Unsuspecting Seniors In The Bronx Police say that same suspect is responsible for at least seven robberies in the past five months. All of the victims were over the age of 65.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

New Body Cam Video Shows More Of Gabby Petito’s Encounter With Utah Police

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Additional body camera video has been released from the day Gabby Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie were pulled over by police in Utah. An officer can be heard asking Petito about marks on her body and a report from witnesses who said Laundie hit her. “Is there something on your cheek here? Looks like. Did you get, did you get hit in the face? Kind of looks like something like hit you in the face? And over on your arm, your shoulder, right here, that’s new? That’s kind of a new mark?” the officer asks. “Um yeah, I...
UTAH STATE
CBS New York

Newark Woman Says Self-Proclaimed Sovereign Citizen Subjected Her To ‘Paper Terrorism’ & Tried To Steal Her Home

NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A woman bought her first home in Essex County only to have someone she never met try to steal it. Now she wants others to beware it could happen to them, CBS2’s Alice Gainer reported Friday. First came one letter, then another. The letterhead said they were from the “Al Moroccan Empire Consulate at New Jersey state republic.” Both were sent to Shanetta Little, the proud new owner of a home in Newark. “He gave me like a notice basically saying [he] was going to possess the house because it’s [his] ancestral land ,” Little said. “My realtor said it’s a...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
60K+
Followers
17K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy