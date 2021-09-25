CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stranger Things Season 4 Teaser Promises Business as Most Unusual

By Charlie Mason
TVLine
TVLine
 7 days ago

Hey, Stranger Things . It’s been a while — a long while, actually. More than two years after Netflix dropped Season 3 of the Duffer Brothers’ genre-bending sci-fi/horror smash, the streamer during Saturday’s TUDUM global fan event released a new teaser for Season 4, which won’t debut until (collective groan) 2022.

As you’ll see in the clip above, it’s business as unusual for the beloved ’80s-set series, as viewers peek inside the ever-creepy Creel house. In a flashback, we see a family eating dinner, until the lights mysteriously flicker, and the children appear dead on the floor. Enter the Stranger Things gang, who are, of course, on the hunt for fresh clues.

Behind the scenes, the series has been making big changes since last we were able to tune in. For starters, when Stranger Things returns, we’ll be headed back to Hawkins High . In addition, Fleabag vet Brett Gelman, who plays lovable conspiracy theorist Murray Bauman, and Priah Ferguson, aka Lucas’ scene-stealing sis Erica Sinclair, will no longer be recurring players but regulars.

But wait, there’s more: Robert “Freddy Krueger” Englund has been tapped to portray a particularly menacing mental patient, and Tom Wlaschiha (late of Game of Thrones ) has been cast as one of the Russians who have in their custody the “late” Jim Hopper. Other new hires include Amybeth McNulty ( Anne with an E ), Myles Truitt ( Black Lightning ), Regina Ting Chen ( Queen of the South ), Grace Van Dien ( The Village ), Sherman Augustus ( Into the Badlands ), Mason Dye ( Bosch ) and Nikola Djuricko ( Legends ).

Those of you who have been waiting ( and waiting) for Season 4 will recall that production on it had actually begun when the COVID-19 pandemic turned off the lights in March 2020. Shooting only got back underway this past fall in Georgia.

To watch the new teaser, press PLAY on the video above. Then hit the comments with your hopes and fears for Season 4.

CNET

Stranger Things 4 teaser trailer breaks into the very haunted Creel House

It's been a while since Stranger Things blessed our TV sets. The third season of Stranger Things left us with plenty of unanswered questions, but it looks as though season 4, due in 2022, will go about answering them. During its three-hour Tudum online fan event this weekend, Netflix finally revealed new footage of the show's upcoming fourth season, focusing on a brand-new location: the Creel House.
TV SERIES
