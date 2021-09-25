CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsfield, IL

Pittsfield events calendar

Pittsfield Dispatch
Pittsfield Dispatch
 7 days ago

(PITTSFIELD, IL) Pittsfield is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pittsfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W4F7l_0c7un0Tn00

Bowling Green MS Invitational

Bowling Green, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 15884 US-54, Bowling Green, MO

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Bowling Green MS Invitational, hosted by Bowling Green Middle School in Bowling Green MO. Starting Thursday, September 30th.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TqxWq_0c7un0Tn00

Shane Allen

Mt Sterling, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 529 County Rd 200 N, Mt Sterling, IL

Shane Allen at Ridge View Winery. 529 200 North Ave., Mt Sterling, IL . September 26, 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lfb1R_0c7un0Tn00

Pike County Board Meeting

Pittsfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 E Washington St, Pittsfield, IL

May Meeting Agenda Pike County Board Members Jim Sheppard (Chairman) Jsheppard@pikecountyil.org 217-491-0377 Rodger Hannel (Vice-Chairman rhannel@pikecountyil.org 217-257-6513 Mark Mountain...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47HkIl_0c7un0Tn00

Captain Geech & The Shrimp Shack Shooters

Naples, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 100 Bob Michael St, Naples, IL

Evandys Boatel 2021 Summer Concert Series is proud to bring you Captain Geech & The Shrimp Shack Shooters. Come early as they always more than pack the place!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TcbK3_0c7un0Tn00

Open House at 25837 Pike 225

Eolia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Beautiful home on 10 acres in Pike County has everything! Main floor features a split floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Entering this ranch-style home you see hardwood floors, large...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

$635 million Powerball jackpot is biggest lottery prize in over 8 months

The biggest lottery prize in more than eight months is up for grabs in Saturday night's Powerball drawing. The winning numbers are 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball is 1. The Powerball jackpot slowly climbed to an estimated $635 million thanks to 39 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner, a record streak for the game dating back to June 5. There hasn't been a bigger Powerball jackpot since a $731.1 million prize was won on January 20. Saturday's grand prize would be the 10th largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever won.
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Mount Sterling, IL
City
Naples, IL
Pittsfield, IL
Government
CBS News

Trump asks U.S. judge to force Twitter to restore his account

Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Trump's attorneys on Friday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Miami seeking a preliminary injunction against...
POTUS
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Il Evandys Boatel
CNN

Britney Spears says she still has 'a lot of healing to do'

(CNN) — Days after her father was suspended as conservator of her estate, Britney Spears said she's taking some time for self-care. "Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do," Spears posted Saturday on Instagram. In the post,...
CELEBRITIES
Pittsfield Dispatch

Pittsfield Dispatch

Pittsfield, IL
32
Followers
287
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pittsfield Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy