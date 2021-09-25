Pittsfield events calendar

(PITTSFIELD, IL) Pittsfield is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Pittsfield:

Bowling Green MS Invitational Bowling Green, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 15884 US-54, Bowling Green, MO

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Bowling Green MS Invitational, hosted by Bowling Green Middle School in Bowling Green MO. Starting Thursday, September 30th.

Shane Allen Mt Sterling, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 529 County Rd 200 N, Mt Sterling, IL

Shane Allen at Ridge View Winery. 529 200 North Ave., Mt Sterling, IL . September 26, 2021

Pike County Board Meeting Pittsfield, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 100 E Washington St, Pittsfield, IL

May Meeting Agenda Pike County Board Members Jim Sheppard (Chairman) Jsheppard@pikecountyil.org 217-491-0377 Rodger Hannel (Vice-Chairman rhannel@pikecountyil.org 217-257-6513 Mark Mountain...

Captain Geech & The Shrimp Shack Shooters Naples, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 100 Bob Michael St, Naples, IL

Evandys Boatel 2021 Summer Concert Series is proud to bring you Captain Geech & The Shrimp Shack Shooters. Come early as they always more than pack the place!

Open House at 25837 Pike 225 Eolia, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Beautiful home on 10 acres in Pike County has everything! Main floor features a split floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Entering this ranch-style home you see hardwood floors, large...