Live events Salmon — what’s coming up

(SALMON, ID) Salmon is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Salmon:

Casting Lessons in the Park Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Come learn how to cast a fly rod at Veterans Memorial Park with Salmon River Fly Box Wednesday's @ 6:30pm! For more information on this event, please visit the following link...

Salmon Valley Speedway Race! Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: Fairgrounds Rd, Salmon, ID

Please refer to the attached flier for more information on this event.

Live Music @ Last Wave Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 102 Main St, Salmon, ID

Come and support one of Salmon's newest restaurants and listen to some diverse musicians, every Saturday night from 7-10 pm! For more information on this event please contact Last Wave at (208...

Laney Lou & the Bird Dogs Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 317 Riverfront Dr, Salmon, ID

Doors & Food: 6PM Show: 7PM Child: $5 Adult: $10 Check them out: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FYGuk2Kp7fo&t=104s Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs are an energetic Americana band from Bozeman...