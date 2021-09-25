CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salmon, ID

Live events Salmon — what's coming up

Salmon Bulletin
Salmon Bulletin
 7 days ago

(SALMON, ID) Salmon is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Salmon:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VWWLi_0c7umzpi00

Casting Lessons in the Park

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Come learn how to cast a fly rod at Veterans Memorial Park with Salmon River Fly Box Wednesday's @ 6:30pm! For more information on this event, please visit the following link...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wvVUy_0c7umzpi00

Salmon Valley Speedway Race!

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: Fairgrounds Rd, Salmon, ID

Please refer to the attached flier for more information on this event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nI7fF_0c7umzpi00

Live Music @ Last Wave

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 102 Main St, Salmon, ID

Come and support one of Salmon's newest restaurants and listen to some diverse musicians, every Saturday night from 7-10 pm! For more information on this event please contact Last Wave at (208...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tf8cO_0c7umzpi00

Laney Lou & the Bird Dogs

Salmon, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 317 Riverfront Dr, Salmon, ID

Doors & Food: 6PM Show: 7PM Child: $5 Adult: $10 Check them out: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FYGuk2Kp7fo&t=104s Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs are an energetic Americana band from Bozeman...

